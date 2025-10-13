The Biggest Lie About Progressive Overload (And What Actually Builds Real Strength)
You Don't Need to Lift Heavier Every Week to Get Stronger
Progressive overload is often discussed, but most people misunderstand it. It's not about adding weight every week or constantly chasing a new PR. If that's your approach, you'll likely stall, burn out, or worse, get injured.
Here's the truth: you don't need to lift heavier every week to keep making progress.
What Progressive Overload Really Means
Progressive overload isn't just about the weight on the bar; it's also about the intensity of the exercise. It's about the total training stimulus — load, intensity, volume, effort, and how your body responds over time.
Some weeks, you're pushing 90-95% effort on a familiar lift. Other weeks, the weight might stay precisely the same, but your technique is sharper, bar speed is better, or your recovery is smoother. That's still progress. That's still overload.
In fact, if you're truly training hard and near failure, even small increases in performance — like one more clean rep or better control — can trigger the adaptation you're after.
Why Constantly Adding Weight Can Backfire
If you're forcing load increases every week, your earlier weeks were under-stimulating. A truly effective training stimulus doesn't expire in 7 days. I've hit multiple solid weeks at the same weight and still come out stronger — because the stimulus was already near my threshold.
Piling on weight too fast might feed your ego, but it doesn't fool your physiology. Your body needs time to adapt, especially when balancing strength with other priorities, such as conditioning, mobility, or sports performance.
Adaptation Happens in the Gaps
Let me be clear — your body grows stronger during recovery, not just the grind. That means sleep, nutrition, and consistency play just as significant a role as the numbers on the bar.
Progress isn't linear. It comes in waves. In some cycles, you'll coast at the same weight and feel unstoppable. At other times, you may regress slightly and need to reload. That's the long game. That's real athletic development.
Train Smarter, Not Just Harder
Progressive overload is more than just chasing – it's about chasing the best version of yourself. Focus on quality reps, innovative programming (like the one we do at Power Athlete) and understanding your readiness.
Don't let Instagram or the latest influencer convince you that heavier always means stronger.
My advice: maintain a high level of effort, respect the process, and let adaptation take its course because training is a long road.
Call to Action
Stop chasing numbers that don't reflect real progress. Lock in your effort, understand and master your recovery, and measure success by performance both in and out of the gym.
Training innovation is what keeps you training for a reason, a season or a lifetime.
John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@PowerathletehqFollow johnwelbourn