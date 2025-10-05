The Fat Loss Showdown: Aerobic, Resistance, or Both—Which Training Wins?
Concurrent, Resistance, or Aerobic Training: Which Works Best?
When it comes to trimming body fat, the fitness world has long debated the best approach: pounding the pavement with aerobic training, hitting the weights with resistance training, or blending both in a concurrent training plan. A new systematic review and meta-analysis pulls data from 36 studies to give us some much-needed clarity....and the results might surprise you.
The researchers compared resistance training (RT), aerobic training (AT), and concurrent training (CT) in fit adults, looking to change body composition by changing body mass, fat mass, body fat percentage, and fat-free mass (FFM).
To say it simply, they wanted to know which workout style helps you lose fat without losing too much muscle. And we never want to lose muscle....ever.
Here's the big picture:
- For programs lasting at least 10 weeks, aerobic training came out ahead of resistance training for reducing body weight and absolute fat mass. On average, participants lost about 1.8 kg more body mass and 1.06 kg more fat mass with AT than RT.
- Aerobic training tended to lead to more muscle loss, with about 0.88 kg less FFM retained compared to resistance training.
- Concurrent training—mixing aerobic and resistance workouts—outperformed resistance training alone for fat mass loss, but didn't beat aerobic training by a meaningful margin.
- Across all groups, changes in body fat percentage weren't significantly different, suggesting that while the scale may shift, the proportion of fat to muscle might stay similar.
For shorter programs (under 10 weeks), none of the training styles had a clear advantage for fat loss. And when researchers matched total training workload between the groups, the differences in fat loss essentially disappeared, meaning volume and effort might matter more than the type of exercise.
One interesting thing was that it didn't matter if concurrent training was done on the same day or split across different days of the week. The results were nearly identical.
What does this mean for Athletes?
If your main goal is to drop fat quickly and you're okay with some muscle loss, aerobic training still reigns supreme, especially over longer programs. But if you want to maintain muscle while losing fat, concurrent training offers a firm middle ground. Resistance training alone isn't a fat-loss powerhouse, but it's excellent for preserving muscle mass, so pairing it with aerobic work is a solid plan of attack to get jacked.
In other words, you don't have to choose between running shoes and a barbell. Combining them, at a challenging workload and for at least 10 weeks, may give you the best shot at a leaner, stronger body.
Recommended Articles
John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@PowerathletehqFollow johnwelbourn