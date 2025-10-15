The Forgotten Art of Pre-Exhaust – Training Principles Ahead of the Olympia
Preparing for the Olympia
As the Olympia approaches, every competitor is searching for an edge—an extra layer of
in how they train and recover. Beneath the modern science and advanced programming, there’s one classic principle that still defines great physiques: pre-exhaustion.
Mike Mentzer Used This
Pre-exhaustion, or “pre-fatigue,” is the deliberate act of tiring a muscle before a compound lift.
The goal isn’t exhaustion—it’s activation. By isolating and engaging the target muscle first, the
athlete ensures that when the heavier sets begin, that muscle leads the movement. Every rep
becomes more intentional, more efficient.
Mike Mentzer built his legacy around it. Phil Heath incorporated it into his Olympia prep,
beginning his leg sessions with four sets of high-rep leg extensions before moving into ten sets
of squats. The extensions weren’t meant to destroy his quads—they were meant to wake them
up, to draw blood and connection before the load hit.
Here’s a variation I’ve used in my own prep for chest:
Pre-Exhaust Phase
- Cable Flyes – 3 sets of 20 reps
- Light to moderate weight. Full contraction at the top.
Workout Phase
- Incline Smith Press – 4 sets of 12 reps
- Flat Dumbbell Press – 4 sets of 10 reps
- Hammer Strength Low Pec Flyes – 3 sets of 15 reps
- Weighted Dips – 3 sets to failure
- Biceps Finisher: Preacher Curls – 3 sets of 12 reps
By the time the pressing starts, the chest is primed and fully responsive. The muscle has
already been asked to work—and now it performs.
The same concept carries across body parts: rope pullovers before rows for back, lateral raises
before presses for shoulders, or leg curls before deadlifts for hamstrings. Each variation
reinforces the same truth—when you lead with control, you finish with power.
Stay Tuned For More
Stay tuned for my next feature from the Olympia itself, where I’ll be diving into pulling mechanics
and how to build a world-class back—the kind that defines a champion’s silhouette. You can
follow my full Olympia journey and behind-the-scenes coverage on Instagram
@charles_j_flanagan and through Sports Illustrated’s Everyday Warrior series.
Recommended Articles
Charles J. Flanagan is an ISSA Master Trainer, former national-level sprinter, and a featured model on America’s Next Top Model. With more than 20 years of experience in health, fitness, and performance coaching, he’s trained elite performers across industries—including Super Bowl champions, Grammy-nominated artists, and Hollywood talent. Known for his precision, presence, and purpose-driven philosophy, Charles is widely regarded as one of the most trusted voices in performance and longevity. As a writer, he’s contributed to Men’s Journal, Muscle & Fitness, and now Sports Illustrated, where he explores the intersection of human potential, wellness, and high performance. His collaborations with global brands like Nike, Ralph Lauren, and Omorpho underscore his influence at the crossroads of fitness, culture, and innovation. Outside the gym, Charles applies his expertise to executive leadership—advising teams, creatives, and C-suite leaders on how to scale, sustain, and thrive. Whether training athletes or coaching visionaries, his mission remains the same: elevate others through movement, mindset, and mastery.