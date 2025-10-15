Preparing for the Olympia

As the Olympia approaches, every competitor is searching for an edge—an extra layer of

in how they train and recover. Beneath the modern science and advanced programming, there’s one classic principle that still defines great physiques: pre-exhaustion.

Mike Mentzer Used This

Pre-exhaustion, or “pre-fatigue,” is the deliberate act of tiring a muscle before a compound lift.

The goal isn’t exhaustion—it’s activation. By isolating and engaging the target muscle first, the

athlete ensures that when the heavier sets begin, that muscle leads the movement. Every rep

becomes more intentional, more efficient.

Mike Mentzer built his legacy around it. Phil Heath incorporated it into his Olympia prep,

beginning his leg sessions with four sets of high-rep leg extensions before moving into ten sets

of squats. The extensions weren’t meant to destroy his quads—they were meant to wake them

up, to draw blood and connection before the load hit.

Here’s a variation I’ve used in my own prep for chest:

Pre-Exhaust Phase

Cable Flyes – 3 sets of 20 reps

Light to moderate weight. Full contraction at the top.

Workout Phase

Incline Smith Press – 4 sets of 12 reps

Flat Dumbbell Press – 4 sets of 10 reps

Hammer Strength Low Pec Flyes – 3 sets of 15 reps

Weighted Dips – 3 sets to failure

Biceps Finisher: Preacher Curls – 3 sets of 12 reps

By the time the pressing starts, the chest is primed and fully responsive. The muscle has

already been asked to work—and now it performs.

The same concept carries across body parts: rope pullovers before rows for back, lateral raises

before presses for shoulders, or leg curls before deadlifts for hamstrings. Each variation

reinforces the same truth—when you lead with control, you finish with power.

Stay Tuned For More

Stay tuned for my next feature from the Olympia itself, where I’ll be diving into pulling mechanics

and how to build a world-class back—the kind that defines a champion’s silhouette. You can

follow my full Olympia journey and behind-the-scenes coverage on Instagram

@charles_j_flanagan and through Sports Illustrated’s Everyday Warrior series.

Recommended Articles