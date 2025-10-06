The Hidden Power of Hip Extension: Why Sprinting Unlocks Athleticism

Sprinting = Real Hip Extension

If you want to know whether you're truly training hip extension, don't look at your squat – go sprint. Sprinting is nature's truth serum for movement. It forces the hip into full, violent extension under load, with no room to fake it. The leg travels behind the body, the glute fires hard, and you generate raw horizontal force. That's hip extension in its purest form. And it's precisely what most training programs overlook.

Whether you're chasing speed, power, or simply staying pain-free, your ability to extend the hip under load is non-negotiable. This is the engine room of athletic performance – from acceleration mechanics to postural control to joint health. Sprinting makes this visible. However, if it's not part of your gym training, you're building power on a shaky foundation.

At the Power Athlete Collective, Dr. Kelly Starrett from The Ready State, tackled this head-on. He broke down exactly why hip extension is so often missing from gym programming – and why that's a problem.

He challenged coaches to look beyond traditional squat and hinge patterns and instead ask: "Where in your program are you actually loading the hip in extension?"

Most can't answer. Starrett laid out simple, practical tools – like split-stance isometrics, suitcase holds, and tempo presses – to reclaim the hip's full range and make training transfer to real athletic movement, like sprinting. It's not about more exercises; it's about smarter exposure to the correct movements with proper execution.

Most Training Ignores This

Let's call it what it is: most strength programs are squat-biased. Back squats, front squats, trap bar deadlifts – they're great, but they mostly train hip flexion and extension under the torso, not behind it. Even the beloved reverse lunge? Still more quad-dominant than it looks. The back leg never truly loads into extension unless you consciously program it to do so.

And here's the problem: if you don't load the hip in extension, you don't own that range of motion. You can be strong in the hinge and still get torched by basic sprint mechanics. Lack of hip extension shows up in nagging back pain, tight hip flexors, and overworked knees – all signs that the big engine (your glutes) isn't doing its job.

Fix the Gap in Your Program

You don't need to overhaul your program – you need to expose the hip to extension with intent. Start simple:

Isometric Split Lunges: Hold for 30 seconds with a suitcase dumbbell. Glute squeezed. Torso upright. Knee behind the hip.

Hold for 30 seconds with a suitcase dumbbell. Glute squeezed. Torso upright. Knee behind the hip. Rear Foot Elevated Split Squat Isos: Same setup, back foot on a box. 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off as a finisher.

Same setup, back foot on a box. 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off as a finisher. Overhead Press in Split Stance: Use warm-up sets to reinforce hip extension under load. Press and stabilize without collapsing into the hip.

Use warm-up sets to reinforce hip extension under load. Press and stabilize without collapsing into the hip. Muscle Snatch to Split Catch: Add eccentric control and demand full-body coordination in the extended pattern.

Start treating hip extension as a position, not just a movement.

Assess it. Train it. Load it. And most importantly, understand the role it plays in proper human movement.

Recommended Articles