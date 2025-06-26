The Missed Strength Window: Why Coaches Are Overlooking a Crucial Stage in Athletic Development
Windows of Trainability and Base Level of Strength (BLoS)
In a Long-Term Athlete Development (LTAD) model, the application of training stress must follow a precise and appropriate order of operations. In this model, No variable matters more early on than strength, and no time is more crucial for its development that in the beginning of an athletes life cycle. It’s not just a desirable trait—it’s the non-negotiable foundation upon which all other athletic qualities are built. Which is why its importance early on is paramount to later success.
Strength is what gives an athlete the capacity to move, apply force, absorb impact, maintain posture under stress, and resist fatigue. A high degree of strength means the athlete possesses enhanced motor unit recruitment, a high degree of intramuscular coordination, and structural resilience, they can handle more stress. Put simply: no strength, no speed. No strength, no power. No strength, no durability.
Now that we’ve established the importance of strength and why it should be developed early on, this brings us to one of the most critical concepts in LTAD: Windows of Trainability.
Understanding Windows of Trainability
Windows of trainability refer to specific stages in an athlete’s development when their body is uniquely primed to adapt to certain types of training. These windows can be:
- Biological (hormonal development, neurological plasticity)
- Developmental (maturation stages)
- Experience-Based (training age)
Some windows are flexible and can be revisited later with strategic programming. Others are finite—they happen once and close quickly. Chief among these is the Novice Window, arguably the single most important period in an athlete’s training life.
The Novice Window: A One-Time Opportunity
The Novice Window is the golden era of trainability. During this time, nearly any form of structured, well-dosed training leads to noticeable improvements. But this window is not just about "easy gains"—it’s about applying the appropriate training stress to lay the groundwork that will determine how well an athlete can perform later on.
If this window is skipped or misused, the athlete may never fully develop their ability in foundational traits like: movement competency, force production capacity, and skill aquisition—that more advanced training depends on. It’s like pouring a foundation for a skyscraper and with no rebar in the concrete.
To capitalize on this window, we must prioritize the development of a Base Level of Strength (BLoS).
Base Level of Strength (BLoS): Why Strength Comes First
The Novice Window should not be rushed with sport-specific drills, Advanced speed and agility training, max-effort lifting, or “elite” training protocols. Instead, the athlete needs to be taught how to move, how to produce force, and how to recover.
During this phase, programming should include:
- General strength training across full ranges of motion
- Bodyweight movement mastery: crawling, hanging, squatting, pushing, pulling
- Locomotion skills: sprinting, jumping, cutting, and decelerating
- Coordination, rhythm, and balance
- Progressive overload to resistance training
- High exposure to movement pattern to develop with technically sound patterns
This is where athleticism is truly built. Not in chasing vertical jumps or max velocity at age 13—but by mastering the fundamentals.
BLoS gives athletes the bandwidth to tolerate higher loads later, move well under stress, and recover better. It develops Inter and Intramuscular coordination, addresses fiber density and muscle hypertrophy. It literally develops the structure that protects against non-contact injuries— common in youth sport environments.
The Cost of Missing the Window
Failing to establish a solid BLoS during the Novice Window creates downstream issues:
- Poor force production and expression
- Movement compensations and inefficiencies due to an inability to manage forces as they travel through the body
- Early plateaus in speed and power; quick to ripen quick to rot.
- Higher injury risk under moderate-to-high stress due to lack of structural integrity
- Delayed development that may take years to correct. Delayed or missed opportunities recreate delayed and missed opportunities downstream.
In essence, if you miss this window, you don’t get it back—and you’ll spend much of the athlete’s later training career trying to fill in gaps that should have been addressed early.
The Bottom Line: Sequence Matters
Training is about doing the right things, at the right time, in the right order. That starts with a deep understanding of when the body is ready to adapt, and what it’s ready to adapt to.
The Novice Window is not a time for gimmicks or advanced methods. It’s a time to build strength, coordination, and capacity—because without those, nothing else will stick.
If we want strong, fast, powerful, injury-resistant athletes later, we need to earn it early.
Build the base. Then build the athlete.
Mastering the novice phase sets the stage for everything to come. Skip it, and you’re building on sand.