The Muscle Group You’re Probably Ignoring That’s Secretly Powering Elite Athletes

Unlock serious lower body power by training the muscle group most lifters ignore. Add these adductor movements to your routine to build strength, prevent injury, and level up performance.

John Welbourn

If you are chasing peak performance or looking to build a powerful lower body, there’s one muscle group you’re probably not training: the adductors. Commonly referred to as the inner thigh muscles, the adductors play a crucial role in strength, stability, and having a strong quad game. And if you train them right, blowing out your jeans with regularity is in your future.

I recently broke down adductor training in one of my episode of Masters of Movement episodes. My message was clear - If you want thick legs and resilient hips, start putting some time into your adductors with Power Athlete.

What Do the Adductors Actually Do?

To understand their function, you have to understand the difference between adduction and abduction:

Adduction is the movement of pulling a limb toward the midline of the body. Think: squeezing your thighs together or pulling your legs to towards “the D.”

Abduction moves the limb away from the centerline—like flaring your legs apart or “going away towards your B. aka your butt.”

The adductors are essential in every athletic movement: sprinting, changing direction, stabilizing during squats, and generating power in football and jiujitsu. They help control lateral motion and provide strength through the groin and inner thigh. These areas are prone to injury if left weak or untrained.

Two Game-Changing Exercises

In the video, I outline two primary movements that train the adductors effectively:

1. Bench Adduction

This isometric-based movement uses body weight to activate the adductors. The athlete supports themselves in a side plank position on a bench, engaging the core while pulling the bottom leg upward to the underside of the bench. It’s low-rep, high-tension work – perfect for strength without the need for heavy equipment.

2. Pulley or Band Adduction

Standing upright, the athlete attaches a cable or band to one ankle and pulls their leg across the body in a controlled, toe-up motion. It’s a dynamic movement that hammers the adductors through a full range of motion, ideal for improving mobility and coordination.

“You don’t need a ton of weight…just focus on pulling hard and feeling that contraction.”

Why You Should Care

Athletes in all sports, hockey, track, football, Jiujitsu and wrestling, demand stability and power in the hips. Weak adductors can lead to an imbalance in the hips and quads that reduces performance and increases the chance of strains and pain.

From the aesthetics view, training the adductors contributes to the overall size and shape of the thigh; and everyone wants strong looking legs. So if you’re chasing that powerful, strong legs, the adductors provide the inner mass that completes the profile of the quad.

As I stated in the video, “You want to blow out your jeans, get a lot of rub and maybe even start a forest fire? Train your adductors.”

Bottom Line

In the world of strength and conditioning, the sexier muscles, quads, glutes, hamstrings often get all the attention. But if you want strength that translates to on the field performance and durability, strong adductors have to be part of the equation.

Train them smart. Train them hard. And don’t be surprised when your movement quality, and your jeans, start to feel the difference.

