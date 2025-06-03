Everyday Athlete On SI

The Recovery Advantage: How the Sauna Can Increase Metabolic Health, Insulin Sensitivity, and More

Passive heat therapy improves circulation, reduces inflammation, and supports insulin sensitivity – key factors in recovery and long-term performance. Sauna use can reset your system. Add it to your training regimen to take advantage of the benefits

John Welbourn

Most athletes pour their energy into training and tend to treat recovery as an afterthought. But the smartest ones know the real gains don’t happen during the workout; they happen between them. And that’s exactly where sauna use can become a game-changer. A study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings found that passive heat therapy improves blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, vascular function, and inflammation regulation. All critical metrics of long-term health and high-level athletic performance.

When you sit in a sauna, your body experiences a controlled stressor and it adapts. Blood vessels dilate, improving circulation and nutrients get delivered. Powerful anti-inflammatory agents called heat shock proteins (HSPs) are activated. Insulin sensitivity increases helping your body manage blood sugar more effectively and improving nutrient uptake post-training. Better glucose regulation means faster, more efficient recovery and sustained energy throughout your training cycle.

For athletes handling heavy training loads with high physical demands, the sauna becomes a place to recalibrate. It stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, shifting you out of fight-or-flight mode, allowing you to recover. All at the same time reducing chronic inflammation which is the real killer in recovery.

For aging athletes, former pros like myself, or anyone with metabolic concerns, sauna use really starts to shine. Vascular elasticity and insulin function naturally decline over time, but regular heat exposure has been shown to help preserve both. This translates to better circulation, better blood sugar control, and a more reactive body.

There is also a psychological advantage. A regular sauna practice promotes a mental reset and improves sleep. More time in REM and deep sleep means the body is recovering and athlete is accessing all his hormones they need to recover. For my professional Jiujitsu athletes, the sauna is excellent way to relax and focus on their breathing as a way to calm their nervous system so when they go into environments with extreme heat they are better acclimated.

I am not sure I need to browbeat you anymore about the benefits of sauna. The next step is for you to start incorporating the sauna into your training and take advantage of the positive metabolic changes. When used with a smart, intelligent training plan you will become better recovered with more resilience. For athletes who want to train hard and stay in it for the long haul, the frequent and controlled heat exposure just might be your secret weapon.

