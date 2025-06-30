The Simple Movement That Blew Up My Bench Press. And Why Nobody Talking About It
I benched over 500 pounds for reps at my peak in the NFL. And that wasn’t just some fluke – it was the result of deliberate movement selection, consistent training and a blind relentless pursuit to be as strong as possible. Out of all the lifts I used in my rotation, one movement consistently stood out as a primary driver for my bench: the seated dumbbell press.
A lot of poor benchers overlook this exercise in favor of more glamorous movements. But for me, the seated DB press wasn’t just an accessory lift – it was a foundational piece of the puzzle. Executed the right way, it delivered hypertrophy, stability, and raw pressing power that directly translated to a bigger weight off my chest.
Let’s break it down.
Why the Seated Dumbbell Press?
First off, the range of motion and control you get from dumbbells is unmatched. Unlike a barbell, you’re not locked into a fixed path. That freedom forces your stabilizers to work harder and exposes any weaknesses in your pressing mechanics. Add in the stability of a bench, and you've got a controlled environment where you can hammer strength and size with precision.
When I was pressing over 500 pounds, I was regularly hitting sets of 8–12 reps with 125s and 135s for 4-6 sets. This wasn’t BS work – it was heavy, focused, and intentional. That volume at intensity built the shoulder and triceps strength I needed to lock out massive weights on the bench.
Key Setup Cues
Execution matters. In this Masters of Movement episode, I discuss the specific tweaks that make this movement unique to my application.
Bench angle: We don’t go fully vertical. I like to click the bench back one or two notches. That slight incline puts the shoulders in a stronger, safer position and helps you stay tight throughout the set.
Body position: Get your butt smashed against the pad and your feet driven hard into the ground. This isn’t a lazy sit-and-press. Think of it as a full-body lift. You want to create a strong trunk and use leg drive to stabilize.
Rep execution: Don’t touch the dumbbells to your shoulders. That’s a common fault. Instead, lower just below the ears and explode up. No clanking at the top either—control is the name of the game. Think about driving the bells through the roof without bouncing or cheating.
We also cue our athletes to pull the dumbbells apart at the bottom. This keeps tension high and engages the lats – something that directly carries over to a strong bench press setup and press-out.
Finally…
The bench press isn’t built on the bench alone. If you want to press serious weight, you’ve got to train the pressing muscles from multiple angles, with varied implements, and with intent. The seated dumbbell press, when done right, builds pressing strength that barbell work alone won’t touch.
It’s been a cornerstone in my programming and one of the keys to putting up big numbers for over a decade.
If you're serious about building a monster bench – or just want stronger, healthier shoulders – give this lift the attention it deserves.
Train heavy. Train smart. And fight to control the chaos with a world class trianing progrqam like Jacked Street.