Everyday Athlete On SI

The Simple Movement That Blew Up My Bench Press. And Why Nobody Talking About It

The seated dumbbell press was a cornerstone of my 500 plus pound bench. Add it to your program and build real, transferable pressing strength. Strength isn’t complicated – just brutally effective when done right.

John Welbourn

The Key to Benching Over 500lbs
The Key to Benching Over 500lbs / Power Athlete

I benched over 500 pounds for reps at my peak in the NFL. And that wasn’t just some fluke – it was the result of deliberate movement selection, consistent training and a blind relentless pursuit to be as strong as possible. Out of all the lifts I used in my rotation, one movement consistently stood out as a primary driver for my bench: the seated dumbbell press.

A lot of poor benchers overlook this exercise in favor of more glamorous movements. But for me, the seated DB press wasn’t just an accessory lift – it was a foundational piece of the puzzle. Executed the right way, it delivered hypertrophy, stability, and raw pressing power that directly translated to a bigger weight off my chest.

Let’s break it down.

Why the Seated Dumbbell Press?

First off, the range of motion and control you get from dumbbells is unmatched. Unlike a barbell, you’re not locked into a fixed path. That freedom forces your stabilizers to work harder and exposes any weaknesses in your pressing mechanics. Add in the stability of a bench, and you've got a controlled environment where you can hammer strength and size with precision.

When I was pressing over 500 pounds, I was regularly hitting sets of 8–12 reps with 125s and 135s for 4-6 sets. This wasn’t BS work – it was heavy, focused, and intentional. That volume at intensity built the shoulder and triceps strength I needed to lock out massive weights on the bench.

Key Setup Cues

Execution matters. In this Masters of Movement episode, I discuss the specific tweaks that make this movement unique to my application.

Bench angle: We don’t go fully vertical. I like to click the bench back one or two notches. That slight incline puts the shoulders in a stronger, safer position and helps you stay tight throughout the set.

Body position: Get your butt smashed against the pad and your feet driven hard into the ground. This isn’t a lazy sit-and-press. Think of it as a full-body lift. You want to create a strong trunk and use leg drive to stabilize.

Rep execution: Don’t touch the dumbbells to your shoulders. That’s a common fault. Instead, lower just below the ears and explode up. No clanking at the top either—control is the name of the game. Think about driving the bells through the roof without bouncing or cheating.

We also cue our athletes to pull the dumbbells apart at the bottom. This keeps tension high and engages the lats – something that directly carries over to a strong bench press setup and press-out.

Finally…

The bench press isn’t built on the bench alone. If you want to press serious weight, you’ve got to train the pressing muscles from multiple angles, with varied implements, and with intent. The seated dumbbell press, when done right, builds pressing strength that barbell work alone won’t touch.

It’s been a cornerstone in my programming and one of the keys to putting up big numbers for over a decade.

If you're serious about building a monster bench – or just want stronger, healthier shoulders – give this lift the attention it deserves.

Train heavy. Train smart. And fight to control the chaos with a world class trianing progrqam like Jacked Street.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Training