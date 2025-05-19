The Surprising Bulking Hack Helping Athletes Gain Muscle Without the Fat
In football, hockey, rugby and other sports where collisions are constant, mass isn’t just about performance. It’s protection. It’s armor that allows athletes to survive the encounters. And for athletes looking to pack on quality size in the offseason, a new twist on an old idea might be the edge they didn’t know they needed: bulking in a time-restricted window.
A recent study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition explores a method where calories aren’t just tracked - they’re timed. The researchers took a group of well-trained men and women and put them through eight weeks of progressive resistance training. Half followed a typical eating schedule. The other half ate all their calories within an 8-hour window following the classic 16:8 intermittent fasting. Both groups ate in a calorie surplus.
Usually intermittent fasting (IF) is used as a fancy way to restrict calories and help athletes get into caloric restriction but like I said, these athletes weren’t cutting, they were bulking.
Over the 8 weeks both groups gained lean mass, but the time-restricted group (TRE) added significantly less fat. That’s crucial for contact athletes who need size without sacrificing speed, agility, or cardio conditioning.
Lean Mass, Less Fat, Same Protein
The protocol was simple but dialed-in: a high-protein diet (2.2g/kg/day), 10% over maintenance calories, coupled with intense strength training. The only difference was when they ate.
This resulted in the TRE group gaining 2.67 kg of lean mass versus 1.82 kg in the all-day-fed group. The TRE gained more muscle. But even more important those in the TRE group gained 1.4 kg less fat.
These athletes weren’t skipping meals, they were eating all their calories – 10% over. Just their protein, carbs, fats, were dialed in for that feeding window and thus tracking time and not just calories.
As a young football, player we were “asked” to put on weight each year in high school. My freshman year of football at age 15, I stood 6’ and 165 pounds. After the season my football coach told me I needed to weigh 200 pounds that next year to compete for my position. The daunting task of gaining 35 pounds in one year felt insurmountable – luckily, I had two older brothers who played football so my mom was well versed in helping young growing boys get bigger and stronger. I was fortunate in that I grew 2” that year and was able to hang an additional 35 pounds off my frame with a large surplus of calories, daily resistance training and sleeping like it was my full-time job.
The Trade-Offs: Strength vs. Composition
Not everything was a plus and while the TRE athletes held their own, and even excelled, in strength gains across the board, there were slight dips in lower body strength progression compared to their all-day-eating counterparts. Squat 1RMs were about 4 kg lower on average in the TRE group.
Researchers suggest energy availability and perceived daily energy might have played a more significant role than expected. Training in a fasted state and waiting an hour post-lift to eat may have blunted some of the lower-body volume work and resulted in less progress.
But for athletes in contact sports, where the balance between muscle mass and excess body fat can impact speed, durability, and recovery, that trade-off might be worth it.
Why This Matters
Football players, rugby backs, and hockey forwards are often told to "eat big to get big." And calories matter in the pursuit of weight gain. But if those calories come with excessive fat gain, which many times they do in athletes; an increase in bodyfat could result in the slowing of reaction times and potential increase risk of injury. While it is not always about the scale, an increase in body composition is always favorable. Looking the part when you show back up after training all summer always adds a bit of confidence going into training camp and the season.
Time-restricted eating in a surplus offers a compelling middle ground. You can still put on much needed muscle without compromising an athlete’s performance profile. Time restricted eating requires discipline, but it doesn’t require deprivation.
And for student-athletes juggling class schedules, study hall, lifting and film study, compressing eating into an 8-hour window could actually improve focus and make nutrition more structured. And potentially help them avoid snacking on less desirable foods.
Takeaways
This study is interesting and something to be considered with athletes looking to gain muscle, increase body size without the dreaded gaining of fat in the process. For athletes in collision sports aiming to build mass, a 16:8 time-restricted eating approach, when done in a caloric surplus, could be a powerful tool for coaches focused on helping them get bigger and stronger.
I will leave it with this caveat: quality food, structured resistance training focusing on movement and progressive overload, and adequate recovery and sleep are required. Remember, TRE is a tool, not a shortcut.
But for those ready to upgrade and add muscle this offseason, it’s a method worth exploring.