The Truth About Strength Training Differences Between Men and Women, According to USA Cycling’s Head of Performance
On Power Athlete Radio, I caught up with Antonio Squillante, Head of Sport Performance and Training for USA Cycling’s National Track Sprint Program. We dug into the science behind hypertrophy and how strength adaptations differ between men and women. With a PhD in Biokinesiology and a decade of hands-on coaching experience, Antonio brings a much needed mix of deep research knowledge and practical insights on how this applies to elite and recreational athletes.
One of the big topics we hit on was testosterone’s role in strength training. Men naturally have about ten times more testosterone than women, and that’s a big driver behind muscle growth and strength gains. But that doesn’t mean lower testosterone in women limits their potential.
Antonio broke it down like this: when you adjust for body mass and composition, women are almost pound-for-pound just as strong as men. “Once you start taking into account not just body weight but body mass, pound per pound, women are almost just as strong as men are,” he explained. So, while women might see slower muscle gains at first, their muscles and connective tissues adapt just as effectively to strength training.
Testosterone matters, but it’s not the whole story. Both men and women can experience similar changes from strength training - like muscle fiber growth (hypertrophy), better neuromuscular efficiency, and stronger tendons. In fact, Antonio pointed out that women might even have the edge in areas like endurance and recovery thanks to higher estrogen levels. Estrogen helps protect muscle tissue and speeds up recovery, which is a huge plus for building muscle over time.
Given these differences, Antonio is a big proponent of individualized programming. For example, women might benefit from slightly higher training frequencies or more strategic recovery sessions to maximize their natural advantages.
He also stressed the need for more research focused on female athletes. Most of the studies we base training advice on were done with male subjects - which doesn’t always translate perfectly to women’s physiology. “The majority of studies that we always base our assumptions on have been done on predominantly male subjects,” Antonio pointed out. That gap means there’s still a lot of work to do in creating more inclusive, effective training guidelines.
Squillante’s approach is a reminder that the best strength programs are built around the athlete, not just around tradition or what has been done before. His insights offer some big keys for coaches and athletes who want to train smarter:
Key Points to Keep in Mind:
- Account for Hormonal Differences: Understand that hormones impact adaptation rates. Build programs that allow for smart recovery and steady, sustainable strength gains.
- Focus on Relative Strength: Judge progress relative to body mass, not just raw numbers. It’s a better way to measure real-world performance and improvement.
- Stay Data-Driven: Look for research that includes female subjects, and be willing to adjust old-school methods when new info makes a better case.
- Leverage Recovery Strengths: Women may recover faster from certain types of muscle work — meaning higher training frequencies can be used without tipping into overtraining if programmed correctly.
Antonio’s perspective challenges a lot of old assumptions about strength training and shines a light on what real, personalized coaching should look like. The future of performance training is inclusive, informed, and built on a deeper understanding of the individual athlete and how to unlock true potential.