This 10-Minute Post-Workout Heat Method Doubled Strength Gains in Athletes
Cold plunges get all the attention, but the most overlooked recovery tool in the performance world might be as easy as walking into your bathroom.
Hot water immersion, performed immediately after training, has been shown to boost strength gains, improve recovery, and accelerate muscular adaptation. No gadgets. No supplements. Just ten minutes of heat.
The study examined two groups of athletes who followed the same high-intensity resistance training protocol, five sessions over two weeks. Both groups trained with identical loads, rest intervals, and volumes.
One group finished each workout with a 10-minute soak in 40°C (104°F) water. The other took hot showers at the same temperature. The bath group posted a 9.3% increase in maximal leg strength. The shower group? Just 4.5%.
Same training. Same temp. The only variable was immersion, which nearly doubled the results.
The Science Behind Heat and Recovery
Hot water immersion activates heat shock proteins – molecular soldiers that help your body repair damaged muscle fibers and reinforce the cellular signals that drive adaptation. These proteins are triggered by thermal stress and are especially effective after intense physical effort.
Heat also enhances circulation, which improves nutrient delivery and waste removal. This means faster clearance of lactate and other metabolic byproducts, reduced soreness, and a more efficient recovery window. Your muscles get what they need sooner—and recover stronger.
Unlike cold therapy, which can blunt hypertrophy if used right after training by suppressing inflammation and protein synthesis, heat reinforces the training signal.
It tells your body: "Adapt to this stress. Get stronger."
Researchers also tested whether movement during immersion, such as light pedaling, would add extra benefit. It didn't. The heat alone is what triggered the improvements. This is interesting because most athletes think more is better, but not so in this case.
How to Use It in Your Program
The best part is that no fancy tools are required – no 9k dollar barrel sauna that gets up to 225 degrees. All you need is a tub, a thermometer, and ten minutes. After your hardest training days, volume-heavy lifts, lower body sessions, or back-to-back workouts, fill the tub with water heated to 40°C (104°F). Sit in it for 10–15 minutes, fully immersed up to the waist or chest.
Shoot for three to five sessions per week, especially after your highest-output lifts. This is not about relaxation. It's about applying thermal stress to create a performance advantage.
Don't waste this on rest days or easy technique work. The adaptation only comes when the heat follows real work.
If you don't have a tub, a dry sauna at similar temperatures can deliver comparable benefits. Keep the heat high and the session tight. You're not lounging—you're recovering with intent.
A Smarter Recovery Strategy
This is a step in remodeling how we look at recovery, as this is a step towards active adaptation – with no increase in workload.
Hot water immersion is one of the simplest, most accessible ways to get more out of what you're already doing in the gym.
Recommended Articles
John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@PowerathletehqFollow johnwelbourn