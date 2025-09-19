If you're a runner, from morning beach joggers to hardcore Badwater warriors, listen up. A small but exciting study suggests that one of the most significant endurance performance hacks might regular sauna sessions post run.

The heat stress boosts plasma volume, enhances thermoregulation, and may even improve time to exhaustion—without adding extra miles. It’s a low-impact way to build high-impact gains. The research is early, but promising

Imagine the potential for personal achievement this could unlock for you.

Sauna + Running = Serious Gains

In this study, a type of research design where each participant acts as their own control, six competitive male distance runners completed two different three-week training blocks. One block was standard training. The other included post-run sauna sessions: around 30 minutes in a humid sauna heated to nearly 90°C (194°F) after each workout. The blocks were separated by a three-week washout period.

At the end of each block, runners completed a treadmill test, where they ran at their current 5K pace until they were physically unable to continue, measuring their endurance levels.

The results were exciting.

After the sauna phase, time to exhaustion improved by 32% on average. That equates to roughly a 1.9% improvement in race pace—enough to make a profound difference in competitive events.

The Blood Volume Effect

The secret sauce is in how the body adapts to the heat. Sauna sessions after exercise led to a 7.1% increase in plasma volume and a solid rise in total blood volume. These changes help the body regulate temperature more efficiently and boost cardiovascular performance.

More blood volume means your heart can pump more effectively, and your body cools itself better—key for endurance. Interestingly, the increase in red blood cell volume (which helps carry oxygen) wasn't as consistent, suggesting the performance boost was more about fluid volume and heat adaptation.

An Easy, Legal Performance Boost

This could be one of the most underused legal performance hacks available to endurance runners. No supplements, no extra miles—just 30 minutes in a sauna after your regular training. It's a practical and accessible method that can empower you to enhance your performance.

And yes, the study was small and limited to trained male runners. So there were limitations but the results are exciting enough to incorporate it into your training.

However, the physiological changes are well-documented, and the performance gains are clear. It's important to be informed about the study's limitations, but the potential benefits are still worth considering.

