Everyday Athlete On SI

This Type of Exercise Burns More Fat and Preserves Muscle Better Than Dieting Alone

Maximize your results by training smarter, not just harder. Prioritize consistency, structure, and balance in your routine. Fat loss doesn’t have to come at the cost of your muscle or loss you a place on Jacked Street.

John Welbourn

Created with AI

Suppose you're aiming to lose fat without losing muscle – often described as the Holy Grail when the subject of improved body composition enters the chat. Good news, a new 2024 study from the Centre for Physical Activity Research at Copenhagen University has a clear message: the more you train, the more you keep.

This 16-week study tracked 82 adults with type 2 diabetes, comparing how different levels of exercise affected body composition during a calorie-restricted diet. While all participants followed the same nutritional guidelines, they were divided into three groups: diet-only, moderate exercise (3x/week), and high-frequency exercise (6x/week). The results? Fat loss increased and muscle loss decreased with more frequent training, substantially.

Here are the results:

  • Diet-only group: 3.5% fat loss, but 2.7% muscle loss
  • Moderate exercise (3x/week): 6.3% fat loss, with 1.9% muscle loss
  • High-frequency exercise (6x/week): 8.0% fat loss – and nearly no muscle loss (just -0.2%)

High-dose exercise not only accelerated total and visceral fat loss (1,786 cm³ reduction) but also completely preserved lean mass. For anyone pursuing body recomposition, this is the gold standard – especially when the alternative (dieting without exercise) could cost you nearly 3% of your muscle in just four months.

What kind of exercise?

The training involved a mix of aerobic and strength training. The 6x/week group completed four aerobic sessions plus two combined workouts involving both aerobic (30 minutes) and resistance training (30–45 minutes). Intensity was progressive, and resistance training followed standard hypertrophy principles – three sets per major muscle group, using progressive overload.

This wasn't some extreme bodybuilding program – just structured, consistent movement. And shockingly, it worked.

Why This Matters

Muscle loss during weight loss isn't just an aesthetic issue. Lean mass is vital for metabolic health, mobility, and insulin sensitivity, especially in these populations. And while calorie restriction alone can reduce fat, it often comes with a trade-off in muscle. That trade-off can be minimized or avoided by increasing training frequency.

This also challenges a common myth: that more exercise during a diet risks "burning muscle" or "overtraining." Not only was muscle spared, but higher training frequency improved body composition across the board. More work equals better results, assuming the stimulus is innovative and sustainable.

Caveats

As always, context matters. This was a short-term study (16 weeks) with a small sample size (82 participants). All subjects had type 2 diabetes, so results may not fully generalize to healthy individuals or athletic populations. Also, dietary adherence was self-reported, which can introduce reporting bias.

Still, the implications are clear: intelligent high-frequency training mixed with a calorie deficit leads to better fat loss and muscle retention than dieting alone, or dieting with lower training frequency.

Takeaways

The goal is to get leaner without shrinking your hard-earned muscle; move more, not less. A structured training program that combines resistance and aerobic work, done six days a week, can significantly improve your odds.

Fat loss is significant. Muscle retention is greater. And getting jacked is not only possible – it's optimal. If you want to follow a similar protocol and maximize your results check out Jacked Street.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq

Home/Training