Train Like Your Life Depends on It—Because Your Brain Health Might

Start training for more than just aesthetics—start training for your future. A stronger body today builds a sharper, more resilient brain tomorrow. You have the power to stay strong, independent, and fully you for decades to come.

Jen Widerstrom

Jen Widerstrom in the gym—building strength, protecting brains, and changing lives
We all want to feel strong. Fit. Capable. But if I'm being honest with you, when I was younger, I thought working out was mostly about changing how I looked, tightening this while getting toned to look the part on TV. And sure, I love feeling strong in my body. However, as I've grown older, what's truly driving me has changed.

Now? I train my brain.

A powerful 44-year study published in Neurology followed women from age 50 through old age and found something that stopped me in my tracks: Women with high cardiovascular fitness at midlife had a 90% lower risk of developing dementia. Ninety percent. And if dementia did happen? It appeared 11 years later in less fit women.

I keep it simple for my clients and Pump Club friends: the workouts you do today are protecting your mind for tomorrow.

This is not about running marathons or being a size two. The women in this study weren't elite athletes. They just had strong hearts, solid lung capacity, and the kind of muscle endurance that comes from regular physical activity. No crazy diets. No HYROX titles. Just real, sustainable fitness.

And as someone who used to train to "look the part" for TV, I can tell you—I wish I'd understood this sooner. When we shift our mindset from controlling our bodies to caring for them, everything changes.

Here's what I want you to hear: You don't have to be perfect. You don't have to train for hours a day. But you do have to show up—for your future self, for your mental clarity, for the people you want to be fully present with in 10, 20, 30 years.

Science shows that physical fitness supports brain health by increasing blood flow, boosting oxygen delivery, and even elevating levels of BDNF, which directly helps brain cells grow and stay alive.

What I love most about this study is that it reinforces something I've believed for years:

The way you move your body today is shaping the life you'll live tomorrow.

Going forward, I am not chasing a smaller size. I'm chasing the best version of myself. One that is a sharp mind. Independent. Joy is my desired outcome, and that is what I want for you, too.

Going forward, train with intention. Move often. And remember—you're not just building muscle.

You're building you.

