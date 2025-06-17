Everyday Athlete On SI

Training for Long-Term Shoulder Health

Say goodbye to shoulder pain and lift with confidence. Learn how to properly warm up, stabilize your core, and train smarter to keep your shoulders strong, stable, and injury-resistant well into adulthood.

Tim Cummings

Tired of shoulder pain every time you press or lift? Learn how to warm up, train smart, and build a stronger, pain-free upper body with this simple plan built for adult athletes.
Tired of shoulder pain every time you press or lift? Learn how to warm up, train smart, and build a stronger, pain-free upper body with this simple plan built for adult athletes. / Photo by Ketut Subiyanto

If you’ve been training since your high school days, there’s a good chance your shoulders have pushed back at some point – during a bench press, overhead movement, or even the day after a heavy lift.

Most gym-goers accept this as part of the deal. But that’s a mistake.

The truth is, with the right preparation and a smart training plan, your shoulders can stay healthy and powerful well into adulthood – both in and out of the gym.

So, how do you go from being hesitant to lift heavy to throwing a ball with confidence or hitting a new bench press personal best?

It starts with three clear steps: warm up properly, stabilize your posture, and prioritize balanced upper body training.

Step One: Warm Up Thoroughly

Don’t skip this. Your body needs to break a sweat before any kind of upper body work.

Think of your shoulder girdle like a thick cut of steak. You can’t just sear the outside and expect it to be ready. You need time and consistent heat to prepare it all the way through. Your warm-up should include five to ten minutes of cardio that actually gets you sweating – not just coasting.

Step Two: Dial In Your Posture

Your shoulders rely on a stable trunk to operate properly. These three isometric exercises will prepare your trunk for solid pressing and pulling:

Dead Bugs: Hold for 30 seconds, 3 rounds total

Side Pillars: 30 seconds on each side, 3 sets

Pillar to Plank Press Ups: 3 sets of ten reps.

This trunk engagement trains spinal stability and sets your shoulders in the right position before you move any weight.

Step Three: Pull More Than You Press

A strong back is the foundation of shoulder health. Aim for three pulling reps for every one pressing rep each week. This ensures balance and keeps your shoulders stable and strong

Here’s a starting template:

Inverted Barbell Rows: 3 sets to failure (stop when elbows stop bending)

Close-Grip Barbell Bench Press: 3 sets of 5 reps. A safer option for horizontal pressing

Strict Pull-Ups: 3 sets of 10 reps (use a box like this, not bands, if needed)

Dumbbell Overhead Press: 3 sets of 5 reps. Maintain that dead bug posture from the warm-up

Track your pulling and pressing volume each week. Adjust as needed, and progress gradually. If you’re returning from injury, increasing by one or two pounds per week is more than enough.

Stick to this approach, and you’ll rebuild strong, pain-free shoulders that are ready for whatever life—or the gym – throws at you.

If you need more help, contact me or find a qualified Power Athlete coach in your area.

Published |Modified
Tim Cummings
TIM CUMMINGS

Dr. Tim Cummings is a doctor of physical therapy and strength coach as well as the founder of Restore Thrive Physical Therapy and Performance in Overland Park, Kansas. Tim splits his time between helping athletes, parents, and coaches fix acute and long-standing orthopedic injuries and programming post-rehab training programs for individuals looking to return to their active lifestyles after an injury. He has worked professionally with Power Athlete, The Ready State, MovNat, and The Titleist Performance Institute. Instagram Handle: @thegaragegympt

Home/Training