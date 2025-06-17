Training for Long-Term Shoulder Health
If you’ve been training since your high school days, there’s a good chance your shoulders have pushed back at some point – during a bench press, overhead movement, or even the day after a heavy lift.
Most gym-goers accept this as part of the deal. But that’s a mistake.
The truth is, with the right preparation and a smart training plan, your shoulders can stay healthy and powerful well into adulthood – both in and out of the gym.
So, how do you go from being hesitant to lift heavy to throwing a ball with confidence or hitting a new bench press personal best?
It starts with three clear steps: warm up properly, stabilize your posture, and prioritize balanced upper body training.
Step One: Warm Up Thoroughly
Don’t skip this. Your body needs to break a sweat before any kind of upper body work.
Think of your shoulder girdle like a thick cut of steak. You can’t just sear the outside and expect it to be ready. You need time and consistent heat to prepare it all the way through. Your warm-up should include five to ten minutes of cardio that actually gets you sweating – not just coasting.
Step Two: Dial In Your Posture
Your shoulders rely on a stable trunk to operate properly. These three isometric exercises will prepare your trunk for solid pressing and pulling:
Dead Bugs: Hold for 30 seconds, 3 rounds total
Side Pillars: 30 seconds on each side, 3 sets
Pillar to Plank Press Ups: 3 sets of ten reps.
This trunk engagement trains spinal stability and sets your shoulders in the right position before you move any weight.
Step Three: Pull More Than You Press
A strong back is the foundation of shoulder health. Aim for three pulling reps for every one pressing rep each week. This ensures balance and keeps your shoulders stable and strong
Here’s a starting template:
Inverted Barbell Rows: 3 sets to failure (stop when elbows stop bending)
Close-Grip Barbell Bench Press: 3 sets of 5 reps. A safer option for horizontal pressing
Strict Pull-Ups: 3 sets of 10 reps (use a box like this, not bands, if needed)
Dumbbell Overhead Press: 3 sets of 5 reps. Maintain that dead bug posture from the warm-up
Track your pulling and pressing volume each week. Adjust as needed, and progress gradually. If you’re returning from injury, increasing by one or two pounds per week is more than enough.
Stick to this approach, and you’ll rebuild strong, pain-free shoulders that are ready for whatever life—or the gym – throws at you.
If you need more help, contact me or find a qualified Power Athlete coach in your area.