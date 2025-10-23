Unleash Your Back: Train Every Layer for Size, Strength & Structure

In the NFL, we used to refer to the muscles we could see as "Show Muscles" and the ones we couldn't as "Go Muscles." Training the back and posterior chain is fundamental, so I want to take a deep dive into the back and how to craft a thick one that speaks to speed, power, and going fast.

To start. The back isn’t just one muscle – it’s five major power centers working in sync. If you're lazy with your back training and think only hitting one movement and calling it good is enough, you're leaving gains on the table. It’s time to train smarter: divide and conquer the back with targeted lifts, calculated recovery, and strategic volume that hits every layer.

In all Power Athlete programs, we focus on the training the back with the intensity previously reserved for professional athletes.

The Big Five: Back Muscle Breakdown

Latissimus Dorsi (Lats)

These are the parts of your back that give you the appearance of width. The lats handle shoulder adduction and extension — cue pull-ups, rows, pulldowns. They create that V-taper and add serious size to your frame.

Teres Major

This upper back assistant works in conjunction with your lats to facilitate internal rotation and adds top-end density. These get overlooked – it’s the player/contributor to upper-back thickness and usually gets ignored.

Trapezius (Traps)

The traps stabilize the scapula and upper spine, adding thickness and density to your back. Rumor has it that traps also take longer to recover due to stress on connective tissue.

Rhomboids

Mid-back muscles retract the scapula and lock in that good posture your mom always nagged you about. Powerful rhomboids equal better mechanics and more control in the barbell lifts.

Erector Spinae

Located in the lower back, these muscles stabilize the spine and build depth. Deadlifts and extensions load them hard, and they need extra recovery time. I have heard these called the spinal engines in circles on the interwebz; not sure how I feel about that label, but strong erectors should look like two loaves of French bread stacked along the sides of your spine.

Train with Intention, Not Just Tension

Not all back muscles recover equally. Latissimus dorsi and teres major typically bounce back within 24–48 hours. But your traps and erectors? They demand more downtime thanks to connective tissue load. That’s why innovative programming hits the back 2–3 times per week with exercise variety to bias each division.

Deadlifts are great — but they’re not enough. They load the lower back and traps heavily, but aren’t optimal for lat growth. Build your week around pull-ups, rows, shrugs, and back extensions to target all major muscle groups with precision.

Top Exercises by Muscle Group

Lats: Weighted Pull-Ups, Lat Pulldown (neutral grip), One-Arm Dumbbell Row

Weighted Pull-Ups, Lat Pulldown (neutral grip), One-Arm Dumbbell Row Teres Major: Pull-Ups, Straight-Arm Pulldown, Chest-Supported Row

Pull-Ups, Straight-Arm Pulldown, Chest-Supported Row Traps: Barbell Shrug, Barbell Row, Face Pull

Barbell Shrug, Barbell Row, Face Pull Rhomboids: Chest-Supported Row, Seated Cable Row, Face Pull

Chest-Supported Row, Seated Cable Row, Face Pull Erector Spinae: Barbell Deadlift, Romanian Deadlift, Back Extension

Lock In Your Training

Train the full back, not just the show muscles. Program with precision and intensity. Every pull counts so remember to pull with purpose.

