Unlock Muscle Growth: Why Smaller, Single-Limb Moves Can Outperform Big Lifts

If you've ever wondered why specific exercises feel way tougher even when the weight isn't massive, science has some answers. It all comes down to how your body recruits muscle fibers (motor units), how much muscle mass is involved, and how fatigue is managed.

Bigger Muscles Don't Always Fire at Full Power

When you work a muscle, your brain sends a signal to activate as many fibers as possible — this is called motor unit recruitment. Smaller muscles can usually be activated close to their maximum potential during a significant effort. But for larger muscles, your body tends to leave some fibers "on standby."

Larger muscles require a more substantial central nervous system command to be fully activated. It's like trying to get a massive group of people moving at once — it takes more coordination and energy, and the brain seems to hold back a little.

Two Limbs at Once? Less Output per Limb

Bilateral exercises (both limbs working together) often produce less motor unit recruitment in each limb compared to working one limb at a time. This is called the bilateral deficit. For example, your combined leg press weight with both legs might be less than double your single-leg press.

This isn't because your muscles got weaker overnight — it's because your brain perceives the combined effort as more taxing and reduces the neural drive to each limb.

For training, unilateral exercises can create more activation and stimulus for growth in a muscle than bilateral ones, primarily when performed with effort.

More Muscle Mass = Less Local Fatigue at Failure

This one's counterintuitive. Suppose you do an all-out set with a big compound lift requiring lots of muscle. In that case, your muscles often fatigue less at the local level compared to doing an isolation exercise to failure.

Here's why: when more muscle is involved, your CNS struggles to fully recruit every motor unit in each muscle, mainly as fatigue builds. You might stop the set because your overall system feels "done," even though each muscle could still be pushed further in isolation.

That's why a leg extension to failure can give you a burning quad sensation like nothing else, while squats to failure feel more like total exhaustion than localized burn.

Training Implications for Hypertrophy

If your main goal is maximum muscle growth, you'll want to ensure that each target muscle gets close to full motor unit recruitment and high local fatigue.

Include some isolation or smaller-muscle work alongside your compound lifts to stimulate the muscle fully.

alongside your compound lifts to stimulate the muscle fully. Use unilateral work to boost activation, especially if you notice strength imbalances.

to boost activation, especially if you notice strength imbalances. Recognize that systemic fatigue (from big lifts) is not always the same as muscle-specific fatigue, and for hypertrophy, it's the latter that matters most.

Bottom line

Big, compound lifts are great for building strength and central nervous efficiency, but if you want all-around muscle growth, add in exercises that challenge individual muscles more directly. Your brain and nervous system play a huge role in how stiff those muscles work, so train smarter, not just harder.

