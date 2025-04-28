Everyday Athlete On SI

Unlocking Performance: Exploring Cool Hands and CNS Efficiency

Listen to Dr. Craig Heller dive into how cool mitts enhance recovery, boost motor unit recruitment, and unlock peak performance. Use this primal response to exertion to elevate your training.

John Welbourn

Recently on Power Athlete Radio, I had an enlightening conversation with Dr. Craig Heller from Stanford, where we got deep into the science behind cooling mitts and how they can impact athletic performance.

Cooling seems simple, but it turns out it has some wild effects on central nervous system efficiency and recovery, and there’s some crazy overlap with things guys like Louie Simmons were talking about years ago.

Louie, who built Westside Barbell and probably coached more world-class lifters than anyone, made a sharp observation: guys using performance-enhancing drugs, like testosterone, needed less work to get the same, or even better, results than drug-free athletes.

Louie saw it firsthand, drug-free lifters might need 10 reps to spark adaptation, but the guys on gear could do it in 4 or 5. The idea was that testosterone helped the CNS fire harder, better motor unit recruitment, meaning each rep packed more punch.

That’s where it got interesting for me because what Dr. Heller’s research shows about cooling seems to parallel Louie’s observations. When you cool your body, especially through the palms using something like CoolMitt, you’re not just dropping your core temp. You’re managing your CNS.

By cooling those heat exchange areas in your hands, you can keep your nervous system from getting fried mid-session. Less CNS fatigue means better motor unit recruitment, better contractions, and the ability to sustain higher output without crumbling.

Dr. Heller broke it down: by cooling during rest periods, athletes can maintain a higher level of intensity across sets, recover faster, and avoid that slow, sneaky drop-off you usually feel once the core temperature starts climbing.

In strength sports or high-intensity training, that thermal fatigue can wreck your output fast. Manage the heat, and you manage your nervous system – put simply. Even though Louie’s insights were anecdotal and not from lab studies, he gathered his knowledge in he gym training the strongest people in the world under a barbell.

We’re seeing that cooling, while obviously not the same as juicing your testosterone levels, still plays a role in optimizing CNS efficiency.

In both cases, it’s about doing more with less - better output without needing insane volume to get results.

The cool part (no pun intended) is that cooling is accessible. We’re not talking about crossing ethical lines either. We’re talking about simple, smart intervention: cool your hands between efforts, stay sharp longer, train harder, recover faster.

It’s a tool that could give athletes, from pros to weekend warriors, a real edge without the risks that come with more "pharmaceutical" solutions.

Now, to be clear, there’s still a gap between what we’re seeing in practice and what’s been fully proven in the research. Just like Louie’s old-school observations, sometimes the athletes figure out what works before the scientists catch up. But the direction is clear, and if cooling really does help the CNS stay online longer, it could change the way we approach training and recovery.

Talking to Dr. Heller reminded me that sometimes the biggest performance unlocks come from the simplest ideas.

Louie knew it from decades of experience. Now the science is starting to catch up.

And if using cooling mitts can help us tap into that same principle, getting more out of less, it’s something every serious athlete should be paying attention to.

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

