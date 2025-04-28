Unlocking Performance: Exploring Cool Hands and CNS Efficiency
Recently on Power Athlete Radio, I had an enlightening conversation with Dr. Craig Heller from Stanford, where we got deep into the science behind cooling mitts and how they can impact athletic performance.
Cooling seems simple, but it turns out it has some wild effects on central nervous system efficiency and recovery, and there’s some crazy overlap with things guys like Louie Simmons were talking about years ago.
Louie, who built Westside Barbell and probably coached more world-class lifters than anyone, made a sharp observation: guys using performance-enhancing drugs, like testosterone, needed less work to get the same, or even better, results than drug-free athletes.
Louie saw it firsthand, drug-free lifters might need 10 reps to spark adaptation, but the guys on gear could do it in 4 or 5. The idea was that testosterone helped the CNS fire harder, better motor unit recruitment, meaning each rep packed more punch.
That’s where it got interesting for me because what Dr. Heller’s research shows about cooling seems to parallel Louie’s observations. When you cool your body, especially through the palms using something like CoolMitt, you’re not just dropping your core temp. You’re managing your CNS.
By cooling those heat exchange areas in your hands, you can keep your nervous system from getting fried mid-session. Less CNS fatigue means better motor unit recruitment, better contractions, and the ability to sustain higher output without crumbling.
Dr. Heller broke it down: by cooling during rest periods, athletes can maintain a higher level of intensity across sets, recover faster, and avoid that slow, sneaky drop-off you usually feel once the core temperature starts climbing.
In strength sports or high-intensity training, that thermal fatigue can wreck your output fast. Manage the heat, and you manage your nervous system – put simply. Even though Louie’s insights were anecdotal and not from lab studies, he gathered his knowledge in he gym training the strongest people in the world under a barbell.
We’re seeing that cooling, while obviously not the same as juicing your testosterone levels, still plays a role in optimizing CNS efficiency.
In both cases, it’s about doing more with less - better output without needing insane volume to get results.
The cool part (no pun intended) is that cooling is accessible. We’re not talking about crossing ethical lines either. We’re talking about simple, smart intervention: cool your hands between efforts, stay sharp longer, train harder, recover faster.
It’s a tool that could give athletes, from pros to weekend warriors, a real edge without the risks that come with more "pharmaceutical" solutions.
Now, to be clear, there’s still a gap between what we’re seeing in practice and what’s been fully proven in the research. Just like Louie’s old-school observations, sometimes the athletes figure out what works before the scientists catch up. But the direction is clear, and if cooling really does help the CNS stay online longer, it could change the way we approach training and recovery.
Talking to Dr. Heller reminded me that sometimes the biggest performance unlocks come from the simplest ideas.
Louie knew it from decades of experience. Now the science is starting to catch up.
And if using cooling mitts can help us tap into that same principle, getting more out of less, it’s something every serious athlete should be paying attention to.