Velocity-Based Training vs. Compensatory Acceleration: Why Intent Beats Numbers

I know this stuff can get a little high-level and “strength-and-conditioning-nerdy,” but stick with me. My goal here is to help OnSI athletes and the everyday athlete understand the science behind two powerful training concepts—Velocity-Based Training (VBT) and Compensatory Acceleration Training (CAT). These aren’t just buzzwords for coaches; they’re principles that can shape how you build strength, speed, and explosive power.

By pulling back the curtain on how these methods work—and where they differ—I hope to give you something practical you can take into your next training session. Whether you’re chasing a bigger squat, faster sprint times, or just more efficient workouts, there’s value here for you.

Velocity-Based Training (VBT) has become a fixture in modern performance training for high school, college, and professional athletes. The programming is often visualized as fixed "velocity zones" that target specific strength qualities. A standard chart (below) places Starting Strength at >1.3 m/s and Absolute Strength at <0.5 m/s, with Speed-Strength, Strength-Speed, and Accelerative Strength in between.

The concept involves training at specific bar speeds to emphasize different athletic qualities.

Where Velocity Zones Came From

In the 1960s, Russian coach Yuri Verkoshansky developed special strength training qualities to help athletes become better sport-specific performers—long before we called it the SAID principle – Specific Adaptation to Imposed Demands. He described speed-strength and strength-speed not as distinct physical qualities, but as points of emphasis depending on the sport. A sprinter might prioritize speed-strength, a shot putter might lean toward strength-speed, but both need a blend.

In the 1980s, "speed-strength" was classified by explosive lifts like the snatch and clean. The thought was that by separating them from slower strength work, such as presses, deadlifts, and squats, we train specific qualities in the athletes and continue to drive adaptation.

Fast forward to the 2010s, my good friend Dr. Bryan Mann formalized fixed velocity zones for squat and deadlift based on collegiate athlete data, tailoring them for American football positions. He merged the Russian terminology into a velocity-specific strength continuum, suggesting that targeted speeds could develop targeted qualities.

The Limitations of Fixed Velocity Targets

While this was a leap forward, today's athletes, sports demands, and tech have evolved. As sports science grows, we should remember that fixed velocity targets can become limiting.

Goodhart's Law warns us: "When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure." If lifters chase numbers for the sake of numbers, the metric loses meaning.

Compensatory Acceleration Training aka CAT

Compensatory Acceleration Training (CAT), popularized in the U.S. by Dr. Fred Hatfield, takes a different approach. CAT is pure intent: applying maximum force through the entire push phase of a lift, also known as the concentric portion of the lift, regardless of load.

Instead of aiming for a specific velocity number, the athlete focuses on accelerating as hard as possible. This recruits high-threshold motor units, improves synchronization, and sharpens coordination between agonist and antagonist muscles.

What makes CAT so effective is its adaptability. It works with heavy loads to build maximal Strength, and with lighter loads to develop explosive power—without changing the intent.

Adding accommodating resistance, like chains and bands to the bar, can be added to challenge the athlete further to keep accelerating through the full range of motion. Over time, this constant drive trains the nervous system to produce force faster and more efficiently, which translates directly to sports performance.

In CAT, velocity still matters—but it's a byproduct of intent, not the primary target. Heavy or light, the mission is the same: maximum drive from start to finish.

Bottom line

VBT zones : Data-driven, structured, and useful for monitoring and programming—but prone to misuse if athletes focus more on hitting a speed than training with purpose.

: Data-driven, structured, and useful for monitoring and programming—but prone to misuse if athletes focus more on hitting a speed than training with purpose. CAT: A mindset and method that ensures maximal force application across the lift, fostering Strength, hypertrophy, and explosive power without getting trapped by the numbers.

Both can coexist—but intent should always come before metrics.

