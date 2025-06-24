Everyday Athlete On SI

When Life Feels Heavy and Hard, the Workouts Don’t Have to Be.

Exercise is just one of the many physical and emotional stressors your body processes every day. Whether it’s work, family demands, finances, or even world events. Stress adds up fast. And while exercise is meant to be positive, it can also have negative impacts if your body can’t keep up.  

Dennis Dolan

When Life Feels Heavy, the Workouts Don't Have to Be
When Life Feels Heavy, the Workouts Don't Have to Be / Created with AI

When Life Feels Heavy and Hard, the Workouts Don’t Have to Be.

As an Athletic Trainer, I never showed up to a game without my med kit fully stocked.  Every tape roll, bandage, and ice pack had a purpose: to keep athletes in the game. Now, I want to help you build the same level of readiness in your gym bag and mindset. 

Because here’s the truth: while training with pain is common, it should not be your norm.  

What Pain in Training is Really Telling You

After more than 20 years working in the High School setting, I’d heard it all:

“It hurts when I do (fill in the blank).”

“My knee flares up every time I squat.”

“My back feels tight when I walk.”

My standard response? “Show me the full movement, and tell me when it hurts.”  

That initial evaluation usually focused on biomechanics, then on to specific orthopedic tests relative to the area they experience symptoms. If no clear explanation was uncovered, I’d evaluate their recovery techniques, then tissue health, and finally training load and intensity. Very rarely did we have to look at the culmination of overall stressors in life as the culprit.

Why Adult Athletes Need a New Playbook

Today, working with adult clients in the private sector, my first question has changed completely 

“Can you please tell me about ALL the stressors you are currently dealing with?”  

That’s because exercise is just one of the many physical and emotional stressors your body processes every day. Whether it’s work, family demands, finances, or even world events. Stress adds up fast. 

And while exercise is meant to be positive, it can also have negative impacts if your body can’t keep up.  

Understanding Eustress vs. Distress in Your Training

Not all stress is bad. In fact, the right kind of stress (eustress) is what drives progress. Think:

  • PRs
  • Muscle gain
  • Mental resilience

But when the stress load exceeds your ability to recover, that’s distress and that’s where injuries, plateaus, and burnout creep in.

Key Recovery Rule:

It’s not just the intensity of stress, it’s your capacity to recover from it.

The longer or more intense the stressor (workout or otherwise), the more recovery is needed. Chronic stress levels that the body is not recovering from will lead to negative adaptations and invite the opportunity for injury and illness.

 When to Scale Back and Reset

If your workouts are leaving you:

  • Constantly sore
  •  Battling joint pain
  • Sluggish or unmotivated
  • Frequently sick or run down

…it’s time to zoom out.

Ask yourself:

  • How much sleep am I getting?
  • What emotional stressors am I carrying right now?
  • Am I recovering between workouts or just surviving them?

If there is a fire in every aspect of your life, exercise can be the gasoline. 

Smart Adjustments for Stressed-Out Athletes

Here’s how to stay active while lowering the overall load on your system:

  • Start with 5-10 minutes of breathwork or meditation. 
  • Go for a walk outdoors
  •  Try mobility
  • Opt for bodyweight-only workouts
  • Shift focus from intensity to movement quality

If the symptoms you were experiencing are reduced or eliminated, you are on the right path.  Gradually increase volume and intensity as tolerated and you will be back to your previous workouts in no time.  

Still in pain? That’s your cue to look deeper into tissue health and mobility restrictions. Or seek a professional assessment, you can contact the good folks here for any questions or help.

Final Takeaway

Your workouts should build you up, not break you down. So next time life feels heavy, remember:

“The weights don’t have to be.”

Published |Modified
Dennis Dolan
DENNIS DOLAN

Dennis Dolan has been a Certified Athletic Trainer for 26 years. For the first 21 years of his career, Dennis provided Sports Medicine/Athletic Training coverage to multiple 6A High Schools in the Kansas City Metro Area. During this time, he managed the on-field care, evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation of athletic injuries for hundreds of athletes across dozens of sports each year. Recognizing the value of a top-tier Strength and Conditioning program, Dennis collaborated with Power Athlete to gain the tools and knowledge needed to transform the athletic experience for his athletes, earning his certification as a Power Athlete Certified Coach. This enabled him to provide athletes with game-changing preparation and performance-focused rehabilitation, seamlessly integrating the weight room and the Athletic Training Room. With decades of experience and having worked with thousands of athletes, Dennis now works in the private sector at Restore Thrive Physical Therapy and Performance. Alongside fellow Power Athlete Certified Coach, Dr. Tim Cummings DPT, Dennis works with athletes of all ages and levels across a range of sports. His client roster includes youth, high school, collegiate, and professional athletes in traditional and club field/court sports, the fine arts, and even roller derby. He also proudly serves tactical athletes in military, LEO, and first responder settings, as well as women navigating menopause, ensuring all athletes benefit from the holistic care he provides.

Home/Training