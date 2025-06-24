When Life Feels Heavy and Hard, the Workouts Don’t Have to Be.
As an Athletic Trainer, I never showed up to a game without my med kit fully stocked. Every tape roll, bandage, and ice pack had a purpose: to keep athletes in the game. Now, I want to help you build the same level of readiness in your gym bag and mindset.
Because here’s the truth: while training with pain is common, it should not be your norm.
What Pain in Training is Really Telling You
After more than 20 years working in the High School setting, I’d heard it all:
“It hurts when I do (fill in the blank).”
“My knee flares up every time I squat.”
“My back feels tight when I walk.”
My standard response? “Show me the full movement, and tell me when it hurts.”
That initial evaluation usually focused on biomechanics, then on to specific orthopedic tests relative to the area they experience symptoms. If no clear explanation was uncovered, I’d evaluate their recovery techniques, then tissue health, and finally training load and intensity. Very rarely did we have to look at the culmination of overall stressors in life as the culprit.
Why Adult Athletes Need a New Playbook
Today, working with adult clients in the private sector, my first question has changed completely
“Can you please tell me about ALL the stressors you are currently dealing with?”
That’s because exercise is just one of the many physical and emotional stressors your body processes every day. Whether it’s work, family demands, finances, or even world events. Stress adds up fast.
And while exercise is meant to be positive, it can also have negative impacts if your body can’t keep up.
Understanding Eustress vs. Distress in Your Training
Not all stress is bad. In fact, the right kind of stress (eustress) is what drives progress. Think:
- PRs
- Muscle gain
- Mental resilience
But when the stress load exceeds your ability to recover, that’s distress and that’s where injuries, plateaus, and burnout creep in.
Key Recovery Rule:
It’s not just the intensity of stress, it’s your capacity to recover from it.
The longer or more intense the stressor (workout or otherwise), the more recovery is needed. Chronic stress levels that the body is not recovering from will lead to negative adaptations and invite the opportunity for injury and illness.
When to Scale Back and Reset
If your workouts are leaving you:
- Constantly sore
- Battling joint pain
- Sluggish or unmotivated
- Frequently sick or run down
…it’s time to zoom out.
Ask yourself:
- How much sleep am I getting?
- What emotional stressors am I carrying right now?
- Am I recovering between workouts or just surviving them?
If there is a fire in every aspect of your life, exercise can be the gasoline.
Smart Adjustments for Stressed-Out Athletes
Here’s how to stay active while lowering the overall load on your system:
- Start with 5-10 minutes of breathwork or meditation.
- Go for a walk outdoors
- Try mobility
- Opt for bodyweight-only workouts
- Shift focus from intensity to movement quality
If the symptoms you were experiencing are reduced or eliminated, you are on the right path. Gradually increase volume and intensity as tolerated and you will be back to your previous workouts in no time.
Still in pain? That’s your cue to look deeper into tissue health and mobility restrictions. Or seek a professional assessment, you can contact the good folks here for any questions or help.
Final Takeaway
Your workouts should build you up, not break you down. So next time life feels heavy, remember:
“The weights don’t have to be.”