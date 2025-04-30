Why Early Training Matters: Unlocking Strength Gains with the Priming Effect in Young Athletes
On an episode of Power Athlete Radio, I had a great conversation with Antonio Squillante, Head of Sport Performance and Training for USA Cycling’s Sprint Program, about something a lot of coaches miss - the theory of “priming the pump” in young athletes.
This concept comes from the work of Carmelo Bosco, the legendary Italian sports scientist who worked with the national track and field team. Bosco was trying to figure out how early physical training impacts strength and growth, especially once kids hit puberty.
"Priming the pump" basically means setting the body up early so it can respond better to serious strength training later, faster strength gains, faster muscle growth, by getting the fundamentals locked in before the hormone surge hits.
Bosco spent years following young athletes from childhood into their twenties, looking at how early exposure to training affected their development.
Was it just about the hormonal changes that hit during puberty - the boost in testosterone, growth hormone, all the natural stuff that kicks off strength gains?
Or was it about motor learning — teaching kids how to lift, move, and train the right way early, so they could hit the ground running once their bodies were ready?
That’s the debate Bosco wrestled with, and Antonio and I got into it. On one hand, puberty obviously changes everything - strength, recovery, muscle growth all shoot up thanks to hormones. But Bosco also saw that kids who trained well early on with good mechanics, solid intensity, and smart habits, blew past the ones who didn’t when it came time to train heavy.
Antonio put it perfectly: when you teach young athletes how to move right, how to train hard but smart, you’re preparing them so that when puberty hits, they’re not starting from zero. They already have the technique, the work ethic, the foundation. Now, when the hormonal boost kicks in, they can actually use it, and their strength and size gains come faster and more efficiently.
It’s not just about lifting heavier early, either. It’s about motor learning. When you teach good mechanics early with movements like the squat, deadlift and explosive movement patterns you wire that into the nervous system. Those patterns become automatic. And when that central nervous system is already wired correctly, it’s easier to recruit muscle fibers, coordinate movements, and handle heavy loads later without breaking down or getting hurt.
On the other side, you’ve got the hormonal piece. Puberty brings that massive surge of testosterone and growth hormone, and if an athlete’s already moving right and training right, their body is primed to capitalize on it.
Early motor learning sets the foundation, and the physiological changes of puberty provide the fuel. Together, they create that priming effect. When it’s done right, you see kids come out of adolescence stronger, more resilient, and way ahead of their competition.
And the long-term benefits are huge.
Teaching young athletes good mechanics, discipline, and focus early helps them avoid common training mistakes, cuts down on injury risk, and builds a mindset built around growth and progress, not just surviving practice.
When puberty hits, those kids aren’t starting from scratch. They’re ready to hit serious training loads and adapt fast, without the steep learning curve that kills momentum for so many athletes.
For coaches and parents working with youth athletes, this approach is gold. Get them moving right early. Teach them how to train with focus and consistency. Understand that the hormonal boost is coming and you want them ready to ride it, not scrambling to catch up.
Bottom Line
The earlier you build the foundation, the higher the ceiling later on. Prime the pump, and when the time’s right, you’ll see athletes explode in strength, speed, and resilience, setting them up for long-term success, not just short-term gains.