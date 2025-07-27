Everyday Athlete On SI

Why Intensity Is Killing Your Gains

John Welbourn

In Episode 805 of Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Kyle Ruth to unpack what it means to build real, long-lasting athleticism. One theme kept coming up: intensity. More specifically, how misunderstood it is.

Kyle said something that would be considered controversial in the functional fitness world: "If you're trying to build high-level, world-class fitness, then intensity is probably one of the most important levers you have. But if your goal is broad, general, longevity-style fitness, intensity is just the sprinkle – it's the icing on the cake."

And I agree.

For years, I've watched people chase the intensity dragon – thinking more sweat, more soreness, and more redlining equals better results. But that's a short-sighted way to train if you're not chasing a podium. The truth is, intensity alone won't build a real athlete. Not one who's still moving well, strong, and capable into their 40s, 50s, and beyond.

So what should the foundation be?

First, you need to build a massive aerobic base...ya that low-intensity work most people love to avoid. It's the engine that lets you recover, adapt, and stay in the game. Then, layer in quality strength work and hypertrophy-style training. As Kyle pointed out during our conversation, aging comes with inevitable muscle loss, and just grinding out heavy triples won't cut it. You've got to train to maintain (and build) lean mass intentionally.

And yes, there's still a place for intensity. Sprint work, in particular, has powerful benefits that go beyond the stopwatch. We talked about its role in gene expression – how it can activate markers tied to longevity, anti-inflammatory processes, and even anti-cancer pathways like tumor necrosis factors.

The point is this: intensity is essential, but it's not everything. It's a tool. A seasoning. Not the whole meal.

If you're serious about building real athletes – not just gym heroes – then you've got to think long-term. That means training smart, respecting physiology, and knowing when to push – and when to build.

Catch the full episode of Power Athlete Radio Ep. 805 to hear more from my conversation with Kyle Ruth on performance, programming, and building athletes for life.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

