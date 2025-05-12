Why Louie Simmons Said HIT Training Makes You Weak
This clip comes from one of the most memorable episodes I’ve ever recorded for Power Athlete Radio - on location at the infamous Westside Barbell in Columbus, Ohio. Sitting down with Louie Simmons was like plugging straight into the source of raw, unapologetic strength training wisdom. And Louie didn’t hold back, especially when the topic turned to HIT - High Intensity Training.
As a former NFL player, I’ve been exposed to a wide range of training programs and philosophies. HIT has always been a hotly debated one. Early in my career in Philadelphia, we used HIT extensively, both of my strength coaches were Penn State grads, well steeped in the system. For those unfamiliar, HIT typically involves one set to failure, performed on machines in a circuit, with effort measured by a stopwatch. Louie was never a fan. In his view, HIT doesn’t make athletes better, it makes them weaker.
He called it like he saw it. Another one of his biggest gripes was the unnecessary obsession with flexibility - endless amounts of passive stretching that ultimately lead to chronic injury. Louie brought up guys like Chase Young and Odell Beckham Jr. - elite-level, first-round athletes - both taken out by non-contact injuries. From Louie’s perspective, those weren’t flukes. They were signs of foundational weakness - hamstrings and calves not being strong enough to absorb the forces placed on their bodies every Sunday.
Having hosted the podcast for years, I love a good sound bite, and I knew the second I heard Louie say, “You’re all weak,” I had one. But he wasn’t just being provocative. The truth is, you can’t stretch your way into injury prevention. Strength must be built through full ranges of motion under load. That’s real preparation. I’ve said it for years: “Lifting weights is like stretching with heavy-ass weight on your back.” That’s the kind of training that carries over to the field, not yoga, not mobility drills, but violent, full-range resistance training with speed, power, and intent.
That’s the heart of Louie’s issue with HIT. It didn’t evolve from the needs of athletes, it came from Arthur Jones, and later became a business model for programs like Penn State. HIT wasn’t about long-term athletic development. It was about efficiency: get a guy in, run him through the machines, one set to failure, next guy up. It was clean on paper and easy to scale - especially in overcrowded weight rooms.
As Louie put it: “It wasn’t a training method. It was a business model.”
Like I said earlier, I did HIT in the NFL. And I do believe it has a place, within a much larger, intelligently designed training system. Hammer Strength machines, for example, are great tools for hypertrophy when stability and balance aren’t the focus. But as a primary training philosophy, HIT doesn’t expose or fix weak points. It fails to prepare athletes for the demands of violent, multi-directional, high-speed sport.
Westside Barbell took a completely different approach. Louie explained that only 20% of their training focused on the core lifts - squat, bench, deadlift. The other 80% was made up of highly specific accessory work designed to address limiting factors. Hamstrings, lower back, triceps, whatever was holding you back got prioritized. With a goal to identify the chink in the armor, then shore it up.
Louie also touched on ACL injuries, and what he said stuck with me. “If you’ve got strong hamstrings and calves, you will not tear.” He wasn’t theorizing — he had the data and lived experience. I actually retore my ACL toward the end of my NFL career and didn’t even realize it. When I had my knee scoped, the doctor told me my hamstrings were so thick they compensated for the missing ligament. That comes from a life of lifting heavy, and making hamstrings and glutes a priority.
Louie’s take on HIT is clear: it sucks. And while I agree that HIT as a standalone philosophy leaves massive gaps in athletic development, I do think it can be useful in specific contexts. Late-season, when athletes are beat up and the goal is hypertrophy or in a rehab setting where controlled output and isolated loading are needed. With all things there’s a time and place.
But if performance is the goal, not just surviving training, then an intelligent, comprehensive approach like what we deliver at Power Athlete is what truly prepares athletes to dominate.