Why Most People Burn Out: Dr. Kelly Starrett Exposes the Truth About Intensity in Training
In this clip on Power Athlete Radio, we're joined by world-class performance coach, author, and creator of The Ready State, Dr. Kelly Starrett. Known for his groundbreaking work in mobility, movement, and athletic performance, Kelly shares hard-earned insights on why specific training methods work– and why some ultimately lead to burnout.
He begins by breaking down one of the significant reasons CrossFit has been so effective for so many people: exposure. For many, it was the first time they were introduced to a wide range of tools – kettlebells, dumbbells, barbells – and a variety of time domains that demanded both skill and intensity. That exposure, Kelly explains, created "newbie gains" simply because the stimulus was novel. The lights got brighter – not necessarily because the training was perfect, but because people were doing more and doing it differently.
Kelly then shifts to what he sees as the single most significant variable in progress: relative intensity. It's not just about lifting heavy or chasing PRs every day. It's about how hard you're willing and able to push yourself relative to your current capacity. This is where CrossFit initially excelled – it gave people a framework to find and make that edge. The high-frequency, high-intensity format helped people get results quickly, simply by consistently asking them to give their best effort.
But, as Kelly points out, this can also be a double-edged sword.
Training at max intensity every day has its limits. Without intelligent programming, periodization, or recovery strategies, the "more is better" mindset can backfire. He explains how many programs, regardless of how they're dressed up, fail when they ignore the basic tenets of long-term athletic development. You can't redline forever without consequences – eventually, the engine overheats.
Kelly advocates for bringing classic strength and conditioning wisdom back into the conversation: cycling intensity, tracking heart rate zones, and varying the training stress. These aren't old-school ideas – they're essential tools for longevity and continued progress.
What makes this conversation so important is that it's not just about elite athletes. It's about helping everyday people train smarter, avoid injury, and build a foundation that supports long-term health and performance.
Whether you're a coach, a competitive athlete, or just someone trying to move and feel better, Kelly's message is clear: Train hard, but train smart.
Relative intensity matters. Exposure matters. And so does giving your body a chance to adapt.