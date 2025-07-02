Why Most Strength Training for Swimmers Has To Be Fluid
When we think of athletic performance, we often default to sports like football, basketball, or track, where explosive movement, heavy loading, and eccentric strength dominate the conversation.
But what about swimming?
How does performance training look for an athlete whose environment is in the water, not on ground?
On this episode of Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Clint Martin, Assistant Athletic Performance Coach at The University of Texas, to dig into that question. With a background coaching elite-level athlete across swimming, track, football, and wrestling, Clint brings a unique perspective on how to bridge land-based strength training with the demands of aquatic performance.
My curiosity started with a simple observation: in swimming, unlike in sprinting, most of the movement appears concentric – muscles shortening to pull the body through water. There's not much eccentric loading happening like there is in running, where every stride involves controlling deceleration. Sprinters rely heavily on fast isometrics and precise timing.
So how does this difference in movement mechanics shape how swimmers train in the weight room?
Clint broke it down:
“Swimming is a skill-dominant sport. Their ability to apply force effectively is almost entirely dependent on the water. So, we try not to interfere with that. Most of the skill acquisition needs to happen in the pool. In the weight room, we keep movement patterns simple…things we know will transfer. And frankly, the only area we know we can consistently improve is off the wall and off the boards.”
As performance coaches, the conversation always relates about to transferability – how strength and power gained in the weighty room carry over to sport. Swimming is extremely interesting; explosive starts and turns are easier to quantify but what about what happens between those start and turn?
“Everywhere else…we're just guessing. And if anybody tells you different, I’d love to see the proof.”
Clint gives a dose of refreshing honesty in a profession all too often shrouded in overconfidence. Clint isn’t saying weight room work isn’t valuable for swimmers, just that its impact needs to be understood by the coaches and athletes. Training a swimmer like you’d train a sprinter or football player doesn’t respect the nature of the sport. The resistance is fluid, not fixed. The skill expression is continuous, not reactive. And the feedback loop is often more internal than external.
That’s why Clint recommends a simple approach for dryland training: movement quality and the avoidance of unnecessary fatigue, always focusing on repeatable patterns that support, not interfere with, their primary skillset.
His approach reflects years of experience across diverse sports and levels. Before UT, Clint coached at Nevada and Iowa State, working with athletes from basketball to Olympic hopefuls in wrestling and track. As a former NCAA All-Big 12 sprinter himself, he understands performance from both sides of the stopwatch.
For swimmers, especially at the collegiate or elite level, the takeaway is simple: the weight room should complement, not compete with, their time in the water. It’s not about doing more; it’s about doing what drives results in the pool.