Why Muscle Is the Ultimate Longevity Hack and Why You Need More of It
“Muscle is the longevity drug.” That quote from Steve Welch, CEO of Restore Hyper Wellness, was a great soundbite from our podcast. As we age, muscle becomes so much more than just a symbol of strength or aesthetics. It turns into the foundation for lasting health and vitality. It’s not just about how we look - it’s about how well we function and how resilient we are against stress, disease, and aging.
In my own life, I’ve come to see muscle as a direct reflection of metabolic flexibility and overall health. It even connects to deeper things like microbiome and hormone regulation. I’ve always believed that muscle mass is one of the best indicators of how well we’re aging. That’s why I connect with the mission behind Restore. They’re not just helping people live longer, they’re helping them live better by putting muscle and being the healthiest version of themselves.
There is a big change in the current wellness landscape. The focus now is on how they are tracking and guiding people on their health journeys. It’s not just about fat loss anymore, the goal is to help people shed unnecessary pounds without sacrificing what protects their health - muscle.
This matters because muscle is metabolically active tissue. It plays a major role in blood sugar regulation, inflammation control, hormone balance, and mental function. And if you’re serious about longevity, you can’t afford to lose it. Losing weight at the expense of muscle is a short-sighted strategy and can do more harm than good.
When people come to Power Athlete looking to lose weight or get in shape, it is always overwhelming at first. The world is full of flashy diets and wellness trends with each promising results. There is a lot of noise, but one truth always rises to the top: muscle is essential for a longer, healthier life. Weight loss isn’t just about what you see in the mirror - it’s about shifting key health markers. These markers like A1C and blood pressure predict long-term outcomes.
The real goal is carrying the most amount of muscle in relation to body fat possible.
My own experience as a NFL player and as the founder of Power Athlete has reinforced this philosophy to the point of it being antimuonium. I’ve spent years talking about how muscle and strength are cornerstones of health. To me, muscle is one of the clearest indicators of resilience, both physically and mentally.
I’m proud to witness a massive culture shirt in wellness, especially when it comes to women and being strong. That outdated stigma that said muscles on women isn’t attractive is gone. More women than ever are embracing strength training, and for good reason. Muscle builds capability and it builds confidence. Programs like CrossFit and Power Athlete have helped drive that change, showing both men and women being strong is a superpower.
As a father to daughters, I connect deeply with this. I want my girls to be strong – both mentally and physically. That’s why I prioritized training from an early age in hopes of creating resilience over a lifetime.