Why Muscle Strength – Not Just Size – Could Be the Key to Living Longer
If you think muscle is just about looking fit or lifting heavier in the gym, think again. New research highlights something far more critical: your muscle strength could be a key predictor of how long you live.
A study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise looked at over 4,400 adults aged 50 and up, analyzing the relationship between muscle mass, muscle strength, and all-cause mortality.
The findings were clear – muscle strength isn't just important—it's potentially life-saving.
Strength Over Size?
Researchers measured muscle mass relative to body mass index, and they assessed muscle strength separately. While 23.1% of participants had low muscle mass and 19.4% had low strength, it was low strength – not necessarily low mass – that stood out as a stronger predictor of death from any cause.
Those with low muscle strength had a greater chance of mortality, whether or not they had low muscle mass. The odds of dying were more than double for individuals with low strength. This was all amplified when major risk factors like age, sex, BMI, race, smoking, alcohol use, education, sedentary time, and chronic diseases were thrown into the mix.
What This Means for the Everyday Athlete
If you're consistently training and building strength, you're stacking the odds in your favor for a longer, healthier life. The takeaway here is that strength matters, and it may matter more than the amount of muscle you carry.
And you don't need to be a powerlifter, professional athlete or bodybuilder. Intelligent resistance training, consistency done, can help preserve and improve muscle strength as you get older. What's more exciting is these benefits aren't just tied to the gym. Daily movements like carrying groceries, climbing stairs, or playing with your kids, all rely on the strength you have amassed.
Your Mission
Benn strong is the greatest "flex" as you age. Not fancy cars, not fancy clothes or purses, strength. Muscle strength is a vital sign of healthy aging, as is muscle. Beening able to cary a significant amount of muscle in relation to bodyfat as you age shows you are healthy is many ways. As having good insulin sensitivity, eating a good diet and being mentally fit enough to commit to a training program to gain the muscle shows resilience and durability. So if you are reading this, your goal should be to carry as be as strong as you can for as long as you can.
For everyday athletes, this reinforces a simple but powerful truth: strength is health. So whether you're training for sport or just life, don't skip strength work. Your future depends on it.
Recommended Articles
John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@PowerathletehqFollow johnwelbourn