Why "Reps In Reserve" Could be the Secret to Lifting Heavy Without Burning Out
The Smarter Way to Train: Why Reps In Reserve (RIR) Matters
In a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, Arash and I discussed the concept of Reps in Reserve (RIR) – a strategy that has gained traction over the last few years. RIR is a strategy used by lifters who claim it allows them to achieve long-term progress without burning out.
The theory of RIR was first discussed in a 2016 article titled Application of the Repetitions in Reserve-Based Rating of Perceived Exertion Scale for Resistance Training authored by Eric R. Helms, John Cronin, Adam Storey, and Michael C. Zourdos. This article helped bring RIR into the scientific conversation for resistance training.
Could RIR be the missing piece?
What Is Reps In Reserve (RIR)?
RIR is simple: it's the number of reps you could still perform before hitting failure. Nothing complicated unless you don't know how many reps you have till failure. If you are under the barbell and grind out nine reps but know you had one more in the tank, that's an RIR of 1. This concept challenges the Mike Metzner/Dorian Yates philosophy of training to failure as a way to achieve growth. RIR claims precision, sustainability, and longevity, all without sacrificing gains.
Why RIR Works Best for Heavy Compound Lifts
As Arash points out in the clip, RIR is especially useful when performing heavy compound lifts on your own. Movements like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses place a high demand on the nervous system and require more recovery time. When you push these lifts to failure too frequently, you don't just risk injury – you risk sabotaging your ability to show up consistently.
Stay in the Gym, Not on the Sidelines
That's where RIR becomes a valuable tool. By stopping a rep or two short of failure, you reduce the likelihood of breakdown in form, overtraining, or even mental burnout. For most athletes, training consistently over time yields better outcomes than sporadic, all-out efforts followed by forced time off due to fatigue or injury.
The Emotional Side of Smart Training
Arash points out another hurdle for most people training: the emotional connection to that training. For many, the gym is more than just a place to lift weights; it's a therapy, a ritual, and a community. However, if you're constantly pushing to failure, your recovery could suffer, and feel more like work than bettering yourself in the gym.
Train Smart, Stay Strong
Training with RIR could keep your body and mind on task longer than expected. The best outcomes come from smart lifters who consistently show up, make progress, and continually push their limits.
Recommended Articles
John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@PowerathletehqFollow johnwelbourn