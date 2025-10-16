Why "Reps In Reserve" Could be the Secret to Lifting Heavy Without Burning Out

The Smarter Way to Train: Why Reps In Reserve (RIR) Matters

In a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, Arash and I discussed the concept of Reps in Reserve (RIR) – a strategy that has gained traction over the last few years. RIR is a strategy used by lifters who claim it allows them to achieve long-term progress without burning out.

The theory of RIR was first discussed in a 2016 article titled Application of the Repetitions in Reserve-Based Rating of Perceived Exertion Scale for Resistance Training authored by Eric R. Helms, John Cronin, Adam Storey, and Michael C. Zourdos. This article helped bring RIR into the scientific conversation for resistance training.

Could RIR be the missing piece?

What Is Reps In Reserve (RIR)?

RIR is simple: it's the number of reps you could still perform before hitting failure. Nothing complicated unless you don't know how many reps you have till failure. If you are under the barbell and grind out nine reps but know you had one more in the tank, that's an RIR of 1. This concept challenges the Mike Metzner/Dorian Yates philosophy of training to failure as a way to achieve growth. RIR claims precision, sustainability, and longevity, all without sacrificing gains.

Why RIR Works Best for Heavy Compound Lifts

As Arash points out in the clip, RIR is especially useful when performing heavy compound lifts on your own. Movements like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses place a high demand on the nervous system and require more recovery time. When you push these lifts to failure too frequently, you don't just risk injury – you risk sabotaging your ability to show up consistently.

Stay in the Gym, Not on the Sidelines

That's where RIR becomes a valuable tool. By stopping a rep or two short of failure, you reduce the likelihood of breakdown in form, overtraining, or even mental burnout. For most athletes, training consistently over time yields better outcomes than sporadic, all-out efforts followed by forced time off due to fatigue or injury.

The Emotional Side of Smart Training

Arash points out another hurdle for most people training: the emotional connection to that training. For many, the gym is more than just a place to lift weights; it's a therapy, a ritual, and a community. However, if you're constantly pushing to failure, your recovery could suffer, and feel more like work than bettering yourself in the gym.

Train Smart, Stay Strong

Training with RIR could keep your body and mind on task longer than expected. The best outcomes come from smart lifters who consistently show up, make progress, and continually push their limits.

