Everyday Athlete On SI

Why Saunas Are a Game-Changer for Heart Health and Athletic Longevity

The science is in: consistent sauna use can dramatically lower your risk of heart disease and early mortality. This is more than recovery – it’s cardiovascular training without the physical strain. Use heat to build a stronger heart and increase athletic success

John Welbourn

Athletic Performance Modality
Athletic Performance Modality / JRW

Last week, I wrote an article titled 4 Science-Backed Reasons Athletes Can Use Saunas, where I broke down four studies that support sauna use as a serious tool for athletic performance. Now, I want to dig deeper. Over the next four pieces, I’ll unpack each of those studies in a dedicated four-part series.

For years, the sauna’s reputation landed somewhere between Austin Influencer retreats and supervillains. A place where old men in white towels sweat out the sins of the previous night while scheming to take over the world. But in 2015, a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine flipped that narrative. Researchers followed more than 2,300 Finnish men over two decades and found that frequent sauna use was linked to a significant reduction in cardiovascular deaths and all-cause mortality. The bottom line: the more often these men used the sauna, the longer and healthier their lives became.

The study showed that those who used the sauna four to seven times per week had a 50% lower risk of fatal heart disease compared to those who only went once weekly. All-cause mortality, the likelihood of dying from any cause, dropped substantially in the group that most frequented the sauna. Regular sauna exposure is a major health advantage. Even more so for anyone pushing their physical limits, this makes the sauna less of a recovery option and more of a long-term performance strategy.

Frequent heat exposure causes the body to undergo a mild stress response that mirrors the effects of moderate aerobic exercise. Inside the sauna, your heart rate rises, blood vessels dilate, and circulation improves, all while sitting there plotting to take over the world. In a sense, this “passive cardio” effect helps condition the cardiovascular system without adding a load on your joints or CNS, making it an ideal complement to all ready heavy training load.

For athletes training at the highest levels physical stress is just part of the deal. With the inclusion of the sauna they can improve blood flow, heart efficiency, and endothelial function without over-taxing the body. It’s a low-impact way to build systemic resilience. And for aging athletes or anyone looking to extend their prime, this could be one of the easiest and most accessible performance tools available.

Sauna use isn’t just about sweat. It’s about creating resiliency in your body through heat inoculation. Finally, this age-old tradition has earned a spot on the roster of modalities athlete are using to perform at the highest levels.  

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Training