Why Saunas Are a Game-Changer for Heart Health and Athletic Longevity
Last week, I wrote an article titled 4 Science-Backed Reasons Athletes Can Use Saunas, where I broke down four studies that support sauna use as a serious tool for athletic performance. Now, I want to dig deeper. Over the next four pieces, I’ll unpack each of those studies in a dedicated four-part series.
For years, the sauna’s reputation landed somewhere between Austin Influencer retreats and supervillains. A place where old men in white towels sweat out the sins of the previous night while scheming to take over the world. But in 2015, a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine flipped that narrative. Researchers followed more than 2,300 Finnish men over two decades and found that frequent sauna use was linked to a significant reduction in cardiovascular deaths and all-cause mortality. The bottom line: the more often these men used the sauna, the longer and healthier their lives became.
The study showed that those who used the sauna four to seven times per week had a 50% lower risk of fatal heart disease compared to those who only went once weekly. All-cause mortality, the likelihood of dying from any cause, dropped substantially in the group that most frequented the sauna. Regular sauna exposure is a major health advantage. Even more so for anyone pushing their physical limits, this makes the sauna less of a recovery option and more of a long-term performance strategy.
Frequent heat exposure causes the body to undergo a mild stress response that mirrors the effects of moderate aerobic exercise. Inside the sauna, your heart rate rises, blood vessels dilate, and circulation improves, all while sitting there plotting to take over the world. In a sense, this “passive cardio” effect helps condition the cardiovascular system without adding a load on your joints or CNS, making it an ideal complement to all ready heavy training load.
For athletes training at the highest levels physical stress is just part of the deal. With the inclusion of the sauna they can improve blood flow, heart efficiency, and endothelial function without over-taxing the body. It’s a low-impact way to build systemic resilience. And for aging athletes or anyone looking to extend their prime, this could be one of the easiest and most accessible performance tools available.
Sauna use isn’t just about sweat. It’s about creating resiliency in your body through heat inoculation. Finally, this age-old tradition has earned a spot on the roster of modalities athlete are using to perform at the highest levels.