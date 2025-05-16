Everyday Athlete On SI

Why You're Doing the Bench Press All Wrong and How to Fix It Like a Pro

Mastering the bench press starts with perfecting the basics. Ditch the bad habits and start lifting with purpose, power, and precision. Unlock your full strength potential with pro-level technique from Power Athlete

John Welbourn

Build a Powerful Chest
Build a Powerful Chest / Power Athlete

The bench press has been unfairly vilified over the years. Once a gold standard for upper body strength, it’s now often dismissed as a “bro lift” - a symbol of bad form, injured shoulders, and inflated egos.

But the truth is simple. The bench press is not the problem, poor technique is.

I avoid problems with my athletes I teach the bench press from the ground up - literally. Foot position is your foundation. Wide stance, feet flat, knees tracking toes. This creates a stable base and allows for full-body engagement, not just a chest press. From there, we build the structure: shoulder blades pulled down toward the hips to create an arch, but not overly retracted - just enough to set the upper back on the bench.

One of the most misunderstood elements of the bench press is the grip. A good starting point for most lifters is a modified close grip - about one thumb length off the smooth part of the bar. This ensures triceps engagement and safer shoulder mechanics, especially for aging athletes that fear pec issues.

When the bar comes out of the rack, the goal is precision and control. The bar path should bring the weight down below the nipples and above the xiphoid process. This is your target zone. Don’t crash the bar into your chest or let it float aimlessly. Let it kiss the body, then drive it back up with intent.

Bar path isn’t one-size-fits-all, but for most athletes, we’re looking for a subtle S-curve - down and in, then back and up. More important than the shape of the path is elbow position: keep them at a 45-degree angle, not flared out like chicken wings. This helps protect the shoulders and transfers force efficiently.

Let’s also put to rest some of the biggest bench press mistakes. Bouncing the bar off the chest, lifting your feet off the ground, and letting your gaze wander are key indicators the lifter has no idea what they are doing. These are more than bad habits, they’re risk factors. Keep your feet planted, eyes fixed, and bar speed intentional. Use compensatory acceleration to improve power and neuromuscular efficiency. For those of you not steep in Dr. Fred Hatfield’s work, compensatory acceleration is practice where when mechanical advantage increases so does the need for bar speed. This practice was a key element in my success in the football from high school to the NFL.

The bench press is a powerful tool when performed correctly. It's not just for show, it’s for go. It builds real strength in the upper body, reinforces good posture, and trains coordination across multiple joints. The lift itself hasn’t changed. The problem is how it’s taught and executed by gym bros every Monday in globo gyms the world over.

Just to quash any rumors, the bench press isn’t dead. But it does need a revival, one rooted in solid mechanics, smart coaching, and a commitment to movement quality over ego.

Time to start benching with purpose. It starts with your feet and finishes with a rock-solid mindset.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9-year NFL starter who played for the Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2004) and Kansas City Chiefs (2004-2007). He graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in Rhetoric in 1998. In 2009, he founded CrossFit Football (later Power Athlete) and has since worked with thousands of athletes including NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, and US Military special operations forces. He hosts the Power Athlete Radio podcast and co-founded Wade's Army, a charitable organization fighting pediatric cancer.

