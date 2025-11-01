Why Your Workouts Stopped Working: The Real Reason You’re Not Getting Stronger

Why Your Training Isn't Working Anymore

And what to do about it – straight from Ben Skutnik & Hunter Waldman on Power Athlete Radio.



You're putting in the work – but not getting the results.

Jiu-jitsu athletes live in the world of chaos. Every roll is a new challenge. No two scenarios are the same, and progress comes from constantly solving fresh problems. You adapt or you tap. That's the game.

But in the gym most people play it safe. They show up, follow the same program, grab the exact weights, and move through the same reps – week after week, year after year. And they wonder why they've plateaued.

On Power Athlete Radio, Ben Skutnik, Dr. Hunter Waldman and myself laid it out clearly: activity is not achievement. Just because you're moving doesn't mean you're improving.

If you're not stressing the system, you're not growing.

Take the kettlebell swing. It's a staple movement. But when 150 reps show up on the board, what's your move? If your answer is to reach for the same bell you've used for two years straight — congrats, you're doing cardio, not training.

Progressive overload is the missing link for most athletes. Without gradually increasing the stress through weight, volume, tempo, or density, your body adapts and stalls. What worked six months ago won't keep working unless you level up the stimulus.

The same goes for sauna work. Ten minutes used to crush you. Now it's a breeze. Without adding time, heat, or post-sauna demands, there's no longer a meaningful adaptation.

And diet is the same. The 2,400-calorie cut that leaned you out is now your maintenance calorie level. The deficit disappeared. No stress, no shift.

You can't coast your way to performance gains.

Training is a stress-adaptation cycle. If your inputs stay static, so will your results. You're not under-training, you're under-challenging.

Skutnik and Waldman's callout is simple but powerful: stop mistaking routine for progress. If you're not pushing into discomfort, mentally, physically, metabolically, you're just rehearsing mediocrity.

Progressive overload isn't a concept for elite lifters, it's the foundation for any athlete who wants to get better. The everyday athlete who trains like it matters. Working to carry a heavier load each day to keep driving adaptation.

Power Takeaways

Level up your stressors — or stay stuck where you are.

Routine is the enemy of progress.

Your body adapts fast — keep forcing it to change.

