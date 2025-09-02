Why “Nonfunctional Hypertrophy” Is a Lie – Power Athlete Radio Guest Defends Bodybuilding

Reclaiming Hypertrophy: Why Bodybuilding Deserves Respect

In a world obsessed with performance metrics and sport-specific output, bodybuilding often gets sidelined — dismissed as superficial or, worse, "nonfunctional." On this episode of Power Athlete Radio, Judd Lienhard joins us to unpack why that label is not only inaccurate but flat-out disrespectful to the science and discipline behind hypertrophy.

There's No Such Thing as Nonfunctional Muscle

"Nonfunctional hypertrophy" — it's a term that's been casually thrown around in strength and conditioning circles for years. But as Judd points out, there's no such thing as a nonfunctional adaptation. Every physical change the body undergoes is a response to a stimulus, driven by intent and purpose. In bodybuilding, that purpose is crystal clear: to develop maximum muscle mass while minimizing body fat. It's not random. It's not aesthetic fluff. It's a high-level human adaptation.

Specificity Doesn't Equal Superiority

The criticism often comes down to specificity. If you're training for speed, agility, or max-effort lifts, a traditional bodybuilding split might not line up with your goals. But that doesn't make it invalid — it just makes it specific to a different outcome. Just as an endurance athlete prioritizes efficiency and oxygen utilization, the bodybuilder focuses on hypertrophy — the enlargement of muscle fibers — and the symmetry and proportion that come with it.

The Art and Science of Building Muscle

Judd nails it when he says that bodybuilders have perfected the art of carrying the most amount of lean tissue possible. That's not something to scoff at — it's something to study.

Their level of body control, discipline, and understanding of training variables like volume, intensity, tempo, and recovery is unmatched in many ways.

The reality is, anyone looking to improve their physique, build resilience, or develop muscular endurance has something to learn from bodybuilding principles.

Function Is Context-Dependent

It's time to retire the thought that hypertrophy is somehow less valid than other adaptations. Functionality should be defined by the context in which it is used.

Whether you're stepping on stage or stepping into the arena of life, muscle mass is not a liability — it's armor. And as this conversation with Judd makes clear, it's time to give credit where it's due.

