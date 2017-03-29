Someone at Northwestern is still mad at the refs

If you rudimentarily followed March Madness this year, you know that Northwestern made the tournament for the first time ever.

If you followed it a little closer than that, you might know that Northwestern’s loss to Gonzaga was lightly marred by a missed goaltending call that led to a tech on Wildcats coach Chris Collins that resulted in a large swing in points that arguably changed the game in the second half.

Northwestern students have not forgotten, it seems.

Our e̶x̶-̶i̶n̶t̶e̶r̶n̶s sources on campus confirm that this is indeed a large sign hanging from the campus “arch,” which is an archaic landmark that people walk under as a loose rite of passage. On it is a photo of Zach Collins goaltending for Gonzaga.

God, what if they make the tournament again.