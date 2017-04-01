Weekend Hot Clicks: Lisa Ramos; NCAA Final Four roundup

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

It Didn't Feel Real

UConn lost. In real life. It felt surreal to see one of the most dominant teams in sports history lose for the first time since 'Nam. Relive Mississippi State's stunning overtime victory over the mighty Huskies on Friday. Ranking the Bulldogs' upset among the best in sports history and here's how MSU's baseball and track and field teams reacted to the win.

It's April 1st

Companies are stepping up their April Fools game recently, and no, George Takei is not running for Congress. But this was NOT an April Fools joke 10 years ago: Trump shaving Vince McMahon's head at WrestleMania.

Final Four

Pete Thamel wonders if the men's national champion would visit a Trump White House, and anonymous coaches broke down each of the four remaining teams. Also, this Final Four hype video will send shivers down your spine.

The G.O.A.T. Returns

Lance Stephenson had an amazing answer when asked about his return to Indiana.

Bitter Tide Fans

Alabama fans were not happy when Deshaun Watson stopped at a Tuscaloosa bar on Friday night. The man who beat them in January was kicked out.

He Looks Better

Five years ago today I went to my rock bottom, PRISON! Today I'm 5 years sober and have the life of my dreams. @TranscendSL #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/eYYmOmxBQp — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) April 1, 2017

Dak Went Ballistic

Roger Goodell should supsend Dak Prescott for exessive celebration. Absolute disgrace — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 1, 2017

Jimmy is Back

Here are some details about what I'll be doing each day when I return to https://t.co/idrijiiFsJ on Monday. https://t.co/bxSDx7rpIL pic.twitter.com/zIHf9D0DJW — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 1, 2017

Lost in the UConn News: Sidney Crosby

Crosby scores from *below the goal line* pic.twitter.com/KjZy8EG3dg — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) April 1, 2017

Odds and Ends

New HOFers: Self, McGrady, Lobo headline 2017 class ... Coastal Carolina suspends entire cheerleading squad amid prostitution allegations ... 10 Walking Dead characters that should die in the Season 7 finale ... 10 NFL teams with most salary cap space ... The best NFL throwback jerseys you need for the 2017 season ... LSU baseball wore stunning throwback uniforms last week ... A viewer asked Shaq why he was exhausted on TV and Shaq gave the answer you'd expect.

Prank Pen Call

Did these students actually call the @AggieBaseball bullpen last night and get a pitcher to warm up!? (: @Zach_Torres13) pic.twitter.com/64j8nb1Xlp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 1, 2017

He's Gotta Be Kidding, Right?

What!?! A reporter asked @BSchweinsteiger about how he'll help @ChicagoFire win the World Cup pic.twitter.com/y5Brg59rkc — For The Win (@ForTheWin) April 1, 2017

Nov. 17, 2014

That was the date of UConn's last loss before Friday night. Dumb and Dumber To was the top movie in America at the time.

