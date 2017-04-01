Extra Mustard

Weekend Hot Clicks: Lisa Ramos; NCAA Final Four roundup

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
icon
Andrew Doughty
Saturday April 1st, 2017

It Didn't Feel Real

UConn lost. In real life. It felt surreal to see one of the most dominant teams in sports history lose for the first time since 'Nam. Relive Mississippi State's stunning overtime victory over the mighty Huskies on Friday. Ranking the Bulldogs' upset among the best in sports history and here's how MSU's baseball and track and field teams reacted to the win.

It's April 1st

Companies are stepping up their April Fools game recently, and no, George Takei is not running for Congress. But this was NOT an April Fools joke 10 years ago: Trump shaving Vince McMahon's head at WrestleMania.

Final Four

Pete Thamel wonders if the men's national champion would visit a Trump White House, and anonymous coaches broke down each of the four remaining teams. Also, this Final Four hype video will send shivers down your spine.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Lisa Ramos :: Chandler Easley/Cherry Collaborative
Lisa Ramos :: Chandler Easley/Cherry Collaborative
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: Chandler Easley/Cherry Collaborative
Lisa Ramos :: Chandler Easley/Cherry Collaborative
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: Chandler Easley/Cherry Collaborative
Lisa Ramos :: Chandler Easley/Cherry Collaborative
Lisa Ramos and Melanie Iglesias :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos and Melanie Iglesias :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: One.1 Management
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: Chandler Easley/Cherry Collaborative
Lisa Ramos :: Chandler Easley/Cherry Collaborative
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos :: @lisaaramos/Instagram
Lisa Ramos: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 18
Close
expandIcon
1 18
Close

Your first Weekend LLOD of April is the beautiful Lisa Ramos. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

The G.O.A.T. Returns

Lance Stephenson had an amazing answer when asked about his return to Indiana.

Bitter Tide Fans

Alabama fans were not happy when Deshaun Watson stopped at a Tuscaloosa bar on Friday night. The man who beat them in January was kicked out.

He Looks Better

Dak Went Ballistic

Jimmy is Back

Lost in the UConn News: Sidney Crosby

Odds and Ends

New HOFers: Self, McGrady, Lobo headline 2017 class ... Coastal Carolina suspends entire cheerleading squad amid prostitution allegations ... 10 Walking Dead characters that should die in the Season 7 finale ... 10 NFL teams with most salary cap space ... The best NFL throwback jerseys you need for the 2017 season ... LSU baseball wore stunning throwback uniforms last week ... A viewer asked Shaq why he was exhausted on TV and Shaq gave the answer you'd expect.

Prank Pen Call

He's Gotta Be Kidding, Right?

Nov. 17, 2014

That was the date of UConn's last loss before Friday night. Dumb and Dumber To was the top movie in America at the time.

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters