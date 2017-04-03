Extra Mustard

Monday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Krystle Lina; Top 10 highlights from WrestleMania 33

Andy Gray
Monday April 3rd, 2017

10 best things about WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania 33 is in the books and I watched all five hours and 10 minutes so you didn't have to. Here are my 10 favorite moments:

10Killian Dain makes his WrestleMania debut. Ladies, your new heartthrob is here.
9John Cena asks Nikki Bella to marry him, which was kind of cheesy, but whatever.
8. Bayley retains the women's title with a Macho Man elbow from the top rope.
7. Shane McMahon vs. A.J. Styles, which was my favorite match of the night.
6. The maggots, bugs and snakes on the ring during Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton.
5. Brock Lesnar busts out 10 German suplexes to beat Goldberg.
4. Stephanie McMahon goes through a table.
3Rob Gronkowski gets in on the action and delivers a perfect football tackle. 
2The Hardys return and the place goes INSANE.
1. The Undertaker loses his final match, leaves gear in ring afterward.

Who ratted out Lexi Thompson?

Golfer Lexi Thompson was cruising to victory at the ANA Inspiration when some viewer called tour officials and ratted her out for a violation the previous day. She was penalized four strokes and went on to lose. That's so lame. 

Ranking the new MLB hashtags

Spoiler: The Reds (#Reds), Astros (#Astros) and Nats (#Nats) didn't do very well.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 30
Close
expandIcon
1 30
Close

It's been 18 long months since I last featured Krystle Lina, so when she sent me some new photos, I was quite pleased. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

One way to find out you're going to be a father

I hope Bears tight end Dion Sims checks his Instagram mentions.

Vietnam's first female billionaire

Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao is really, really rich, thanks to her bikini-clad flight attendants.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Playing sports with goggles is never fun but thanks to our friends at GlassesUSA.com, it's not as terrible as before! With a multitude of options to choose from in sport glasses, you can play nearly any sport and protect your eyes from injury. Visit their website today. In the meantime, I have three different style sports glasses and I'll send the Panless SP016 to the 100th, Caribou to the 200th and Lancer Sport to the 300th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the name of the best coach in NFL history. Please make the subject line "GlassesUSA.com."

Most coordinated couple EVER

So do I!

Odds & ends

This was a pretty good April Fools' joke by us ... The Orioles signed Cal Ripken's son to a minor league contract and I smell nepotism ... The best T-shirts for every MLB team ... This is the best lacrosse goal of 2017 so far ... Jayson Werth wasn't very subtle with this middle finger ... This genius accidentally flew to Sydney, Nova Scotia instead of Sydney, Australia ... The Wendy's social media team gave McDonald's a thorough beating ... An 18-year-old put her virginity up for sale and will soon be $2.5 million richer ... The best and worst states for retirement.

The Cavs are getting testy

One way to use Post-Its

Some of the #Raptors found themselves in a sticky situation, courtesy of @pdpatt. 😂😂😂 (📹: @raptors)

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

The original One Shining Moment

Watch until the end

Derek Trucks, age 13

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters