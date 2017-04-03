Extra Mustard

Blake Griffin on how long A-Rod, JLo will last: 'Til the next Drake album

Monday April 3rd, 2017

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin has jokes and will occasionally pick up the mic for a stand-up set. In a fresh Q&A with SI's Jimmy Traina, Griffin was asked about one of sports' biggest power couples at the moment and he delivered:

SI: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez: How long will it last?
BG: Til the next Drake album comes out.

This gets tricky because Drake released Views in 2016 and More Life is technically described as a "playlist" by Drake. It was released on March 18 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Drake went one year between Thank Me Later (2010) and Take Care (2011) and then two years later released Northing Was The Same in 2013. 

So J.Lo/A-Rod could last anywhere from a few months to three years.

