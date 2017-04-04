Extra Mustard

Scripps National Spelling Bee adds rule to avoid champions tying again

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
SI Wire
7 minutes ago

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has announced a new rule change to avoid ties between champions.

Last year's championship marked three consecutive years with co-champions. 11-year-old Nihar Janga and 13-year-old Jairam Hathwar were declared co-champions after 39 rounds of competition.

The following rule change was announced:

"Bee officials will administer a Tiebreaker Test to all spellers remaining in the competition at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. The test will consist of 12 spelling words, which spellers will handwrite, and 12 multiple choice vocabulary questions.

If it becomes mathematically impossible for a single champion to emerge victorious through the administration of a maximum 25 consecutive rounds involving three or fewer spellers, Bee officials will disclose the Tiebreaker Test scores of the remaining spellers. The judges will declare the speller with the highest score the Champion. In the event of a tie for the highest Tiebreaker Test score, the judges will declare the spellers with the tying highest scores co-champions."

The making of a spelling bee national champion

The champion earns $40,000 and various other prizes for the title.

Bee Week 2017 will take place from May 28 to June 3 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.​

- Chris Chavez

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters