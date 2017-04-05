Extra Mustard

Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Ekaterina Murphy; 19-year-old fan finds missing Tom Brady jersey

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

This sleuth solved the Tom Brady missing jersey case

It's been a couple weeks since Tom Brady's jersey from Super Bowl 51 was found in Mexico and details have emerged. Apparently, 19-year-old Patriots fan (and hero) Dylan Wagner sold Martin Mauricio Ortega a jersey on eBay and the two exchanged photos of their collections. Ortega, the guy who stole the jersey, included Brady's No. 12 prominently in the pics. So when word came that Brady's jersey from Super Bowl 49 was also stolen after that game, Wagner knew who had it, alerted authorities and the rest is history. In other Brady news, he insists on living on the 12th floor of his new luxury building.

Did Tony Romo deserve his new job?

Tony Romo landed one of the most coveted jobs in sports broadcasting (lead NFL analyst for CBS Sports) despite having no experience calling games. Bonnie Bernstein is not a fan of this move but Phil Simms haters certainly are.

Dan Le Batard is the worst

I already loved Diamond Dallas Page, and now I love him 50 times more.

Lovely Lady of the Day

@ekaterinamurphy/Instagram
@ekaterinamurphy/Instagram
@ekaterinamurphy/Instagram
Ekaterina Murphy: Lovely Lady of the Day
Ekaterina "Kat" Murphy is a model, designer, nutritional specialist and (most importantly), today's LLOD. Take a minute out of your day and check out her photos.

In praise of the USPS

The USPS now has a service that allows you to digitally preview the day's mail.

Everyone hates Kendall Jenner's stupid new commercial

Am I a bad person because this story made me happy? 

In-N-Out Burger Wedding

Who says romance is dead?

Little Tony Romo

Psychology of siblings

Odds & ends

Amazon won the rights to stream Thursday Night Football and it paid way too much ... St. Louis citizens said no to the pubic financing of an MLS stadium ... Lance Stephenson nearly caused a brawl with an unnecessary last-second basket ... Floyd Mayweather's son got a nice present for his 16th birthday ... This is the happiest athlete mug shot I've come across ... Remember the MTV show Daria? Here's what she and her friends look like today ... If I won $3 million, I would not invest it in a crystal meth trafficking ring ... Five highlights from Louis CK's new Netflix special.

Worst pitch ever

Today in feel-good videos

Great moments in pro wrestling: Nakamura debuts

Steph has skills

Robbed!

Take Me To Church

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

 

