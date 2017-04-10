Extra Mustard

Video: Braun Strowman flipped an ambulance with Roman Reigns inside it. Seriously.

1:16 | Extra Mustard
How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became a superstar
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Roman Reigns haters will be glad to see this. 

Braun Strowman absolutely abused Reigns Monday night on Raw—ambushing him backstage, throwing him through a table and pushing him down a flight of stairs while he was strapped into a stretcher.

That might seem bad enough, but Strowman wasn’t done. Reigns was loaded into an ambulance, Strowman picked it up and flipped it on its side like it was no big deal.

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Is it too soon to say that’ll be considered an iconic WWE moment?

Strowman is more than just a big, strong dude, too. Before joining WWE, Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, competed in strongman events.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters