Roman Reigns haters will be glad to see this.

Braun Strowman absolutely abused Reigns Monday night on Raw—ambushing him backstage, throwing him through a table and pushing him down a flight of stairs while he was strapped into a stretcher.

That might seem bad enough, but Strowman wasn’t done. Reigns was loaded into an ambulance, Strowman picked it up and flipped it on its side like it was no big deal.

Is it too soon to say that’ll be considered an iconic WWE moment?

Strowman is more than just a big, strong dude, too. Before joining WWE, Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, competed in strongman events.