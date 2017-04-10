Sergio Garcia wins Masters, Emmitt Smith is excited

The 19th time was the charm for Sergio Garcia as he captured his first victory at the Masters in nearly 20 attempts. Here's video of Sergio putting on the green jacket and a look at how much the top 50 finishers earned from this year's event. The golf world seemed genuinely happy for Sergio, and so did Emmitt Smith, even if he confused adversity with a varsity.

Is there anything Russell Westbrook can't do?

I'm not sure if he'll beat James Harden for MVP but Rusell Westbrook did just about everything possible in the Thunder's victory over the Nuggets on Sunday. And by everything, I mean he recorded his 42nd triple-double, a new NBA record, and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater from well beyond the three-point line. Even his fellow NBA players are in awe.

Edmonton Oilers owner seems like a good guy

Daryl Katz allegedly offered actress Greice Santo millions of dollars to sleep with him.

Lovely Lady of the Day

I don't want to tell you who to root for in the current season of MTV's The Challenge, but only one is a LLOD and her name is Ashley Kelsey (click for full-size gallery).

Situation not good for The Situation

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of Jersey Shore fame may be going to prison for tax evasion. And if you're curious how the Jersey Shore cast is looking these days, here they are.

One way to use condoms

Safe sex is important but condoms also work wonders with wine making. Speaking of condoms, one made its way into Sunday's Brewers-Cubs game.

Steph Curry released more ugly shoes

Under Armour and Steph Curry took a social media beating for their latest masterpiece.

Rings!

Cubs Fan: "Yeah we're getting married in June, the ring he bought me was-"



Cardinals Fan: pic.twitter.com/WeuVpywT1w — Not Rizzo (@notARizzo) April 3, 2017

Pic from Zion Williamson Snapchat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xo0sNF5NKo — Brandon Clemmer (@Clemmer2Cold) April 8, 2017

Grayson Allen makes fun of himself

Grayson Allen apparently went out in a hat that said "Don't Trip"

(via /r/collegebasketball) pic.twitter.com/idZKOFVo4w — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 9, 2017

Betty White, way back when

Betty White pic.twitter.com/gMfopBqP8A — History In Pictures (@historyepics) April 9, 2017

Odds & ends

Tim Tebow hits another bomb

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) April 9, 2017

Going out on top

De'Aaron Fox gets prom date

to all you non-believers pic.twitter.com/RGT7TnbPDS — kendall brown (@kendalll_brownn) April 9, 2017

Pearl Jam inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame