Extra Mustard

Monday's Hot Clicks: Ashley Kelsey; Emmitt Smith congratulates Sergio Garcia

Andy Gray
Friday April 7th, 2017

Sergio Garcia wins Masters, Emmitt Smith is excited

The 19th time was the charm for Sergio Garcia as he captured his first victory at the Masters in nearly 20 attempts. Here's video of Sergio putting on the green jacket and a look at how much the top 50 finishers earned from this year's event. The golf world seemed genuinely happy for Sergio, and so did Emmitt Smith, even if he confused adversity with a varsity.

Is there anything Russell Westbrook can't do?

I'm not sure if he'll beat James Harden for MVP but Rusell Westbrook did just about everything possible in the Thunder's victory over the Nuggets on Sunday. And by everything, I mean he recorded his 42nd triple-double, a new NBA record, and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater from well beyond the three-point line. Even his fellow NBA players are in awe.

Edmonton Oilers owner seems like a good guy

Daryl Katz allegedly offered actress Greice Santo millions of dollars to sleep with him.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Ashley Kelsey
Ashley Kelsey
Justin Manzano
Justin Manzano
Justin Manzano
Luis M. Cara
Luis M. Cara
Justin Manzano
Justin Manzano
Ashley Kelsey
Justin Manzano
Daniel Rosenthal
Luis M. Cara
Luis M. Cara
Ashley Kelsey
Luis M. Cara
Luis M. Cara
Luis M. Cara
David Hickey
Coty Tarr
Justin Manzano
Justin Manzano
Justin Manzano
Justin Manzano
David Hickey
David Hickey
David Hickey
David Hickey
David Hickey
David Hickey
David Hickey
David Hickey
Coty Tarr
Justin Hammond
Ashley Kelsey
Justin Manzano
Justin Manzano
Daniel Rosenthal
Ashley Kelsey
Ashley Kelsey: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 43
Close
expandIcon
1 43
Close

I don't want to tell you who to root for in the current season of MTV's The Challenge, but only one is a LLOD and her name is Ashley Kelsey (click for full-size gallery). 

Situation not good for The Situation

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of Jersey Shore fame may be going to prison for tax evasion. And if you're curious how the Jersey Shore cast is looking these days, here they are.

One way to use condoms

Safe sex is important but condoms also work wonders with wine making. Speaking of condoms, one made its way into Sunday's Brewers-Cubs game.

Steph Curry released more ugly shoes

Under Armour and Steph Curry took a social media beating for their latest masterpiece.

Rings!

Grayson Allen makes fun of himself

Betty White, way back when

Odds & ends

Evan Turner takes his condiments very seriously ... Ben Roethlisberger is very liberal with the block option on Twitter ... The best all-time draft pick of each NFL team ... Baseball "fights" are never that exciting ... Ric Flair was kicked out of a Fort Wayne bar for insulting the bartender ... Longtime MLB outfielder Otis Nixon is missing ... Adele set a record for longest-charting woman on the Billboard 200 ... If anything is worth protesting, it's the right to eat pizza at a bus stop ... These 10 companies control everything you buy.

Tim Tebow hits another bomb

Going out on top

De'Aaron Fox gets prom date

Pearl Jam inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters