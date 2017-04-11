These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

No worries! The Marlins got a new addition to the team out of center field when a cat was resting on the warning track before moving to the home run sculpture.

The Marlins suspended the sculpture's use during the game as they monitored the cat.

Watch the cat's climb below:

oops, could've sworn our tix tonight said "field access" 😼 https://t.co/oXfGQFQkov — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 12, 2017

The game's attendance was 36,519 humans and one cat.