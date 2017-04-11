Extra Mustard

Watch: Cat climbs and chills on Marlins home run sculpture during game

an hour ago

Be honest. You've grown tired of Marlins Man.

No worries! The Marlins got a new addition to the team out of center field when a cat was resting on the warning track before moving to the home run sculpture.

The Marlins suspended the sculpture's use during the game as they monitored the cat.

Watch the cat's climb below:

The game's attendance was 36,519 humans and one cat.

