When baby races go wrong

The Sacramento Kings played their final home game of the season last night and brought out a group of newborns for the traditional halftime baby race. The only problem was no babies wanted to race. After 10 seconds with zero movement, brave Baby Hazel mustered up the energy to crawl to finish line and claim the victory.

More on United Airlines debacle

By now, you've seen footage of the United Airlines passenger getting dragged from the plane because he didn't want to give up his seat. I've since learned that United was within its legal rights to do this (though the execution was bad), and some people make good money accepting cash for overbooked flights. I thought Joe Thomas had the best tweet about the incident, Jimmy Kimmel had the funniest rant and Mike Huckabee shouldn't make jokes.

WWE's highest-paid wrestlers

Spoiler: The top guy made $12 million last year. That's a beastly sum of money.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Michael Martin Michael Martin Michael Martin Michael Martin Michael Martin Michael Martin Michael Martin Elizabeth Velasquez: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 23 Close expandIcon 1 23 Close

It's been 13 months and seven days since we last featured Elizabeth Velasquez as LLOD and that's way too long. I apologize for the long delay (click for full-size gallery).

Mel Kiper's 10 biggest draft blunders

Nobody is perfect, but even I knew JaMarcus Russell was not "John Elway-like."

Gronk's weekend > than everybody else's weekend

Rob Gronkowski spent the weekend partying in Vegas. I spent it doing chores in Jersey City. Gronk wins.

Random foot fact of the day

Former first lady Barbara Bush only has eight toes but "they look cute."

I predict the WWE fires JBL by end of the week

I spoke with 10 different former WWE wrestlers & all declined to discuss JBL/bullying. I'll keep pursuing to shed more light on situation. — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) April 10, 2017

Phil Simms gets new gig

BREAKING NEWS: RoughRiders extend offer to @PhilSimmsQB to serve as lead analyst on team's broadcast for one game. ➡️https://t.co/0KNMoTzs6W pic.twitter.com/I6YRQ9rqwp — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) April 9, 2017

R.I.P. Bob Probert

Bob Probert's family spread his ashes inside the Red Wings penalty box at Joe Louis Arena tonight, multiple players told me. pic.twitter.com/eFN7ZovT4K — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 10, 2017

Microsoft’s Big Spring Sale for Xbox

Starting on today, April 11, and running through April 17, the Microsoft store is having a big sale, including 33% off select PCs, $30 off select Xbox games and $15 off the Xbox Design Lab controller. Select Xbox Store games have a 67% discount and members of the Microsoft Xbox Live Gold service can receive another 10% discount on games, including Overwatch, FIFA 17, Titanfall 2, Bioshock Infinite and more.

Odds & ends

Warning to NFL players: Don't post cigar pics or you'll likely get drug tested ... ​Former Lions receiver Titus Young was sentenced to four years in prison​ ... Video has been released of Ric Flair fat shaming an Indiana bartender ... Justin Verlander got picked up by a hot mic ... I love DeMarcus Cousins ... Christian Bale may play Dick Cheney in a new movie ... Even Adam Sandler's kids don't like his movies ... I bet this dad got a big smile after seeing this note from his daughter.

Noah Syndergaard​ steals ATV

Lance Stephenson vs. apple

Wrigley Field shows David Ross on DWTS during rain delay

When Wrigley Field was checking up on David Ross on Dancing With The Stars: pic.twitter.com/nrJfW0ws06 — Mark (@tole_cover) April 11, 2017

Happy #NationalGolfDay

Harvest