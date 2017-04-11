Extra Mustard

Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Elizabeth Velasquez; No babies want to race in Sacramento baby race

Andy Gray
29 minutes ago

When baby races go wrong

The Sacramento Kings played their final home game of the season last night and brought out a group of newborns for the traditional halftime baby race. The only problem was no babies wanted to race. After 10 seconds with zero movement, brave Baby Hazel mustered up the energy to crawl to finish line and claim the victory.

More on United Airlines debacle

By now, you've seen footage of the United Airlines passenger getting dragged from the plane because he didn't want to give up his seat. I've since learned that United was within its legal rights to do this (though the execution was bad), and some people make good money accepting cash for overbooked flights. I thought Joe Thomas had the best tweet about the incident, Jimmy Kimmel had the funniest rant and Mike Huckabee shouldn't make jokes

WWE's highest-paid wrestlers

Spoiler: The top guy made $12 million last year. That's a beastly sum of money.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Michael Martin
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Michael Martin
Michael Martin
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Michael Martin
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Michael Martin
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Michael Martin
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Elizabeth Velasquez :: Photo by Py Pai
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Elizabeth Velasquez :: @Elizabeth_Velasquez/Instagram
Michael Martin
Elizabeth Velasquez: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 23
Close
expandIcon
1 23
Close

It's been 13 months and seven days since we last featured Elizabeth Velasquez as LLOD and that's way too long. I apologize for the long delay (click for full-size gallery). 

Mel Kiper's 10 biggest draft blunders

Nobody is perfect, but even I knew JaMarcus Russell was not "John Elway-like."

Gronk's weekend > than everybody else's weekend

Rob Gronkowski spent the weekend partying in Vegas. I spent it doing chores in Jersey City. Gronk wins.

Random foot fact of the day

Former first lady Barbara Bush only has eight toes but "they look cute."

I predict the WWE fires JBL by end of the week

Phil Simms gets new gig

R.I.P. Bob Probert

 

Microsoft’s Big Spring Sale for Xbox

Starting on today, April 11, and running through April 17, the Microsoft store is having a big sale, including 33% off select PCs, $30 off select Xbox games and $15 off the Xbox Design Lab controller. Select Xbox Store games have a 67% discount and members of the Microsoft Xbox Live Gold service can receive another 10% discount on games, including Overwatch, FIFA 17, Titanfall 2, Bioshock Infinite and more.

Odds & ends

Warning to NFL players: Don't post cigar pics or you'll likely get drug tested ... ​Former Lions receiver Titus Young was sentenced to four years in prison​ ... Video has been released of Ric Flair fat shaming an Indiana bartender ... Justin Verlander got picked up by a hot mic ... I love DeMarcus Cousins ... Christian Bale may play Dick Cheney in a new movie ... Even Adam Sandler's kids don't like his movies ... I bet this dad got a big smile after seeing this note from his daughter.

Noah Syndergaard​ steals ATV

Lance Stephenson vs. apple

Wrigley Field shows David Ross on DWTS during rain delay

Happy #NationalGolfDay

Harvest

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters