Spilled Braves tomahawks cause traffic jam in Cobb County

Atlanta Braves foam tomahawks spilled from a truck and caused delays in two lanes of a Cobb County highway, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. and was expected to be cleared by noon. Delays were caused by motorists passing the scene.

Debris: I-75/sb south of Windy Hill Rd; Atlanta Braves foam tomahawks in the two left lanes; delays; https://t.co/oChLshdbT4 #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/z20AqYOiUW — AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) April 12, 2017

The Braves are 1–6 on the year so this could be an elaborate metaphor for how things are going. Also, Atlanta traffic never ceases to amaze us.