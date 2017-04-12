Extra Mustard

Spilled Braves tomahawks cause traffic jam in Cobb County

1:16 | Extra Mustard
How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became a superstar
SI Wire
13 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves foam tomahawks spilled from a truck and caused delays in two lanes of a Cobb County highway, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. and was expected to be cleared by noon. Delays were caused by motorists passing the scene.

The Braves are 1–6 on the year so this could be an elaborate metaphor for how things are going. Also, Atlanta traffic never ceases to amaze us.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters