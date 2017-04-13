Extra Mustard

Mike Trout is the the latest player to play catch with a fan in the stands

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Kenny Ducey
31 minutes ago

The most heartwarming storyline in baseball this spring has been the number of players playing catch with fans in the stands.

It started with the Diamondbacks way back in spring training, and has continued well into the season. On Wednesday afternoon, Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge found a fan sitting near the wall and tossed with him for a bit:

Then, on Thursday, the best player in baseball (who had dozens of cameras around him unlike the D-Backs and Judge) decided to get in on the fun by finding a fan in left field to play catch with:

We can only hope that more players decide to reward some small fans for bringing their gloves to the game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters