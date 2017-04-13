These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The most heartwarming storyline in baseball this spring has been the number of players playing catch with fans in the stands.

It started with the Diamondbacks way back in spring training, and has continued well into the season. On Wednesday afternoon, Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge found a fan sitting near the wall and tossed with him for a bit:

Then, on Thursday, the best player in baseball (who had dozens of cameras around him unlike the D-Backs and Judge) decided to get in on the fun by finding a fan in left field to play catch with:

Best day EVER.@MikeTrout has a catch with a young fan. pic.twitter.com/qC6rtb6FgH — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2017

We can only hope that more players decide to reward some small fans for bringing their gloves to the game.