Extra Mustard

Boston man offers marathon runners the perfect source of inspiration

7:56 | NFL
Inside the search for Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey
Dan Gartland
25 minutes ago

I’ve never run a marathon before (or a half marathon, or a 10K, or a 5K, or... you get the picture) but I imagine there are points along the way where you think there’s no possible way you could ever finish. Your legs burn, you’ve got a cramp in your side, your feet are aching. Your situation seems just as dire as—let me pick something totally at random—a three-touchdown deficit in the second half of the Super Bowl. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

And then you see that and you hear Kevin Garnett’s voice in your head screaming “ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!!!” and you dig deep to finish the race.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters