WATCH: Big Show, Braun Strowman collapse the ring on WWE Raw

Tuesday April 18th, 2017

If you weren't watching WWE Raw on Monday night, you missed a main event match between Braun Strowman and Big Show that shook the wrestling world—literally.  

Braun Strowman and Big Show forced the ring to collapse after Strowman heaved Big Show over his body with a superplex. 

Literally, the thing just implodes. It's kind of mesmerizing. You'll also notice the referee go flying. 

And here it is in slow motion.

Big Show was involved in another ring collapse in the past. And that other one

