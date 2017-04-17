If you weren't watching WWE Raw on Monday night, you missed a main event match between Braun Strowman and Big Show that shook the wrestling world—literally.

Braun Strowman and Big Show forced the ring to collapse after Strowman heaved Big Show over his body with a superplex.

Literally, the thing just implodes. It's kind of mesmerizing. You'll also notice the referee go flying.

The impact of two colossal Superstars leads to one INSANE ring collapse in our main event! @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow #RAW pic.twitter.com/bb1WvDRXGZ — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017

And here it is in slow motion.

Big Show was involved in another ring collapse in the past. And that other one.