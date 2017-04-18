Extra Mustard

Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Billie Jo Powers; Marcus Smart gives fans middle finger

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Celtics lose, Marcus Smart gives fans the middle finger

Things are not looking good for the Boston Celtics right now. They fell to the Bulls again last night and are down in the series 0-2, despite being the No. 1 seed in the East. Danny Ainge is getting killed on Twitter for not acquiring a top player at the trade deadline and Marcus Smart is giving fans the middle finger. Is it weird I still think Boston will win this series?

I hope you don't own cargo shorts

I'm not a candidate for the 2017 Fashionable 50, but I do know bad fashion when I see it. And in 2017, cargo shorts are simply bad fashion. The Georgetown lacrosse team agrees, and will hold a Cargo Shorts Retirement Party before next Saturday's game against St. John's. 

Pro tennis match interrupted by really loud sex

Seriously, how do you not click on link with that tease?

Lovely Lady of the Day

It's been 18 months since we last featured Billie Jo Powers and that's about 12 months too long. I apologize. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Ten amazing homes owned by NHL players

Dion Phaneuf's mansion on Prince Edward Island is my favorite.

Would you give CPR to a pigeon?

A woman in Glagscow was faced with this question and it wouldn't be in Hot Clicks if she said no.

These T-shirts made no sense three days ago

Seems like a good use of money

Odds & ends

Here are what NBA logos look like in Microsoft Paint ... The Aaron Hernandez news is unfolding as I write this so not much to say right now ... Jim Harbaugh is excited about the baby who was named after him ... The Patriots are visiting the White House today. Here are the players who chose not to attend ... Hate when a perfume bottle looks like a sex toy ... The 25 best things from Weekend 1 of Coachella ... Run two hours per week, live three years longer ... The most controversial TV pilot ever made.

Never seen this before

How fast can SI Swimsuit models change into a bikini?

SI Swimsuit Rookies Compete In A Bikini Change Challenge

 

Orbit pranks Mike Trout

 

Bray Wyatt reads Goodnight Moon

My favorite Jim prank on Dwight

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

 

