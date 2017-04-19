Extra Mustard

Thursday's Hot Clicks: Lorena Rae; There's a French Bulldog who loves to skateboard

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Meet the skateboarding French Bulldog

It would make sense to lead Hot Clicks with Russell Westbrook, either this amazing outfit he wore to the game or the triple-double he recorded in a losing effort. But I'm tired of writing about Russell Westbrook. So instead, let's focus on Eric the French Bulldog and his amazing skateboard skills. He really puts my dog Larry to shame.

Fake news

The Patriots visited the White House yesterday, though not every member of the team made the trip. This led to a viral photo from the New York Times comparing the attendance in 2015 (when Barack Obama was in office) to yesterday (with Donald Trump). Though the photo made it appear that far fewer members of the team attended in 2017, that wasn't the case, and the Patriots were quick to point out the Times' error.

The North Carolina football team is very excited

One day, I hope to be as excited as the UNC football team after getting free retro Jordans.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Lorena Rae is one of my favorite models not a lot of people know about, but guess I'm spoiling that now. Oh well. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Paging all Braveheart and Tim Tebow fans

Mel Gibson (who was randomly at the Bruins-Senators game last night) has a co-star in waiting if he ever makes that Braveheart sequel.

One way to spend $14,700

A Rick and Morty fan paid nearly $15,000 for 20-year-old McDonald's Szechuan sauce,​ 

When you can't decide between a jacket and sweatshirt

Meet the Swacket, a new item from Under Armour that combines the comfort of a sweatshirt plus the protection of a jacket. Frankly, I think jetshirt is a better name but that's just me. Anyhow, it’s available in many colors and for men and women. Find out more here.

Gronk meets Trump

I want this lapel

Modern Family

Odds & ends

If you're a wrestling fan and not reading our Week in Wrestling column, you should do so immediately ... Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit a home run Wednesday night that still hasn't landed ... Jacoby Brissett met President Trump, then went on Instagram and wrote a love letter to President Obama ... Roger Clemens has a very specific suggestion for the PED accusers out there ... This is some serious hand-eye coordination ... The Cubs aren't just World Series champs, they also have baseball's best artist on their team ... Mother's Day gift ideas for the sport mom in your life ... There may be another writer's strike in Hollywood ... Celebs react to the Bill O'Reilly news.

Today in feel good father-son moments

Vanderbilt football squad makes amazing sorority recruitment video

This will be a great scene in the Ichiro biopic

Get him a body bag!

Legalize It

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

