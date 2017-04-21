Extra Mustard

Sure looks like Mike Francesa and Chris Russo will reunite

0:59
Chris Russo on possible "Mike And The Mad Dog" reunion: 'Ball's in his court'
Jimmy Traina
Saturday April 22nd, 2017

On the heels of Chris "Mad Dog" Russo telling SI.com's Maggie Gray earlier this week that a Mike and the Mad Dog reunion is definitely a possibility, the other half of the popular New York radio duo revealed he's on board as well.

At a screening for an upcoming ESPN "30 for 30," Mike Francesa was asked point blank if he could see himself reuniting with his old radio partner.

"Yes," was the short yet telling answer. Francesa later added that he would consider teamming with Russo in some form after he leaves WFAN on Dec. 15. At one point, Francesa even said, "Mike and the Mad Dog 2.0 would be fun."

Russo and Francesa teamed together for 19 years before Russo left for Sirius in 2009.

