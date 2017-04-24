New sport alert: Competitive hobbyhorsing

​

Yup, this is an actual thing, though mostly in Finland. There are actual competitions with judges. The participants, mostly kids between 12-15, "feed” their horses daily and give them names, personalities and backstories. I'm not sure what else to add other than it's bizarre, awesome and you must watch this video.

Big day for Lithuanian baseball

The Pirates have called up relief pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas, making him the first player in MLB history born and raised in Lithuania. Of course, he has a ways to go before dethroning my current favorite Lithuainian athlete.

Top 10 athlete-reporter confrontations

Mike Gundy will always be my favorite, with Deion Sanders-Tim McCarver a close No. 2.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Bre Tiesi Lovely Lady of the Day 1 32 Close expandIcon 1 32 Close

My pal Chris Applebaum emailed to let me know he pushed out another video from his EATS series, this one featuring Bre Tiesi. You may know her as the future Mrs. Johnny Manziel. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Hall of Famer makes her comeback

Way back in the early days of Hot Clicks (2008 or so), there were two LLODs everyone requested: Erin Andrews and Allison Stokke. One hosts Dancing with the Stars and the other just about disappeared ... until yesterday when she appeared on Ricky Fowler's arm.

Play SI's Mock Draft Challenge

I'm not one to shill* for SI but our mock draft challenge game is pretty great and easy to use.

* That's a lie. I shill for SI all the time.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Big news. William Murray Golf, the new lifestyle and apparel brand created by Bill Murray and his brothers, launched its spring collection. It consists of new polos, golf buttoned downs, shorts and hats in various styles and colors inspired by the Murray brothers, including this awesome floral-printed polo. The line will be sold exclusively online at www.williammurraygolf.com. As luck would have it, I have three polos to give away and I'll send them to the 100th, 200th and 300th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the reporter Pete Rose verbally sparred with back in 1999. The answer is in this collection of athlete-reporter confrontations. Please make the subject line "William Murray Golf."

I'll be giving away 3 Bill Murray golf polos in Tuesday's Hot Clicks (courtesy of @WMurrayGolf). Link will be posted here around 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/mAGJMGtVn2 — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) April 24, 2017

Grilling fashion of the 1950s

From the SI Style Archives:



A model wears leather cobbler pants while she barbeques.



Briarcliff, NY 6/25/55 pic.twitter.com/HwPJ9oY1du — SI Vault (@si_vault) April 25, 2017

In fairness to Skip, Press Your Luck rules

On April 10 the Bayless-led Undisputed drew 86,000 viewers.

On same day/slot: Press Your Luck drew 192,000 the Game Show Network. https://t.co/sFcZGjgKsV — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 24, 2017

Odds & ends

Mick Foley proudly showed off his gross scar from hip replacement surgery ... The Trail Blazers may have lost to Golden State but their Twitter account won the night ... This White Sox fan had a really busy night ... Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have the lamest story about how they met ... Serena Williams responded to Ilie Nastase's racist comment about her unborn baby ... ​50 unknown draft prospects you should know​ ... Why UFO sightings have more than tripled since 2001 ... Jason Alexander is set to star in a “modern-day Partridge Family” ... Funny dad texts are the best dad texts ... Paleontologists have discovered a new type of dinosaur ... Eight hit shows that will be delayed by a writer's strike.

Larry Bird's next career move?

What was it like for Larry Bird to drive an Indy car down the streets of New York? pic.twitter.com/LA8wJrjJ96 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 25, 2017

Jim Harbaugh busted by Italian mall security

Jim Harbaugh gets scolded by security inside shopping mall for playing catch. pic.twitter.com/cywWm8yPgm — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) April 24, 2017

They totally planned this

Patrick Patterson and P.J. Tucker accidentally showed up to Game 4 in the same exact $800 sweater. I love the NBA pic.twitter.com/NaPGmcAqh1 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 24, 2017

What a grab!

#SCNotTop10 Fan makes great catch on a HR, falls out of truck after! #GoMuleriders pic.twitter.com/0g9EMmeV9D — Mulerider Athletics (@MuleriderSports) April 24, 2017

Great moments in Press Your Luck

Happy birthday, Al Pacino